EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
February 16, 2022
Feb. 15/22 – SAR (4) – KIT (3) – SO
OHL Highlights
Kitchener Rangers
Watch more on CHL TV >
Ben Gaudreau made 48 saves backstopping the Sting to a 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.
More News
40 players selected for 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
1 day ago
0:15
Celebrate Family Day with the CHL TV Freeview Pass
2 days ago
Black Heritage Month recognized across Canadian Hockey League
2 weeks ago
Canadian Hockey League announces new dates for 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia
2 hours ago
Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: ICE solidifying atop national honours
3 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Feb. 15/22 – MJ (0) – LET (1) - SO
6 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Feb. 15/22 – TC (1) – SEA (4)
6 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Feb. 15/22 – BDN (3) – SC (2) - OT
6 hours ago
WHL Highlights
Feb. 15/22 – POR (4) – SPO (2)
6 hours ago