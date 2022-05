The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League handed out more trophies prior to tonight’s game between the Charlottetown Islanders and the Sherbrooke Phœnix.

Today, the league recognized David Spacek for his stellar season. The young blueliner was presented with the Raymond-Lagacé Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s best defensive rookie. The announcement was made by his parents, Jaroslav and Lenka, while his billet family brought the massive trophy onto the blue carpet for the presentation.

