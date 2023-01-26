EN
FR
MENU
January 26, 2023
CHLKTP post-game availability: Connor Bedard
KubotaTopProspectsGame
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
KubotaTopProspectsGame
2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game gallery: Jan. 25
2 hours ago
3:09
KubotaTopProspectsGame
CHLKTP post-game availability: Scott Ratzlaff
3 hours ago
KubotaTopProspectsGame
Team White wins 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
3 hours ago
1:40
KubotaTopProspectsGame
CHLKTP Player of the Game: Carson Rehkopf
3 hours ago
3:23
KubotaTopProspectsGame
2023 CHLKTP: Team White 4-2 Team Red
5 hours ago
1:54
KubotaTopProspectsGame
The Game: Testing and Media Day
13 hours ago