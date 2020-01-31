CHL on Sportsnet: Red Deer at Calgary

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Red Deer Rebels face off with the Calgary Hitmen.

Entering Saturday, the Rebels will look to pick up their fourth win in their past six outings following Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg ICE in which rookie left-wing Jace Isley pushed the pace with a three-point effort counting two goals and one assist while netminder Byron Fancy turned aside 27 shots to record his ninth win of the season.

As for the Hitmen, the squad looks to return to the win column after falling 4-0 to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday. Winners of four of their past five, the Hitmen shined against the ICE on Wednesday as they came away with a 3-2 decision that saw captain and Ottawa Senators prospect Mark Kastelic lead the way with a two-point performance that included firing home the game winner with just 44 seconds remaining in regulation.

Saturday’s showdown marks the fifth of eight meetups between the Rebels and Hitmen this year with Calgary leading the season series with a 3-0-1-0 showing including a 5-2 win on Sunday in which five different skaters provided the offense for the Hitmen while rookie netminder Brayden Peters turned aside 23 shots en route to the victory. Catch all the action in the latest match between Red Deer and Calgary on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE and on the NHL Network in the United States.

Tale of the Tape