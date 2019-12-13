CHL on Sportsnet: Kingston at Hamilton

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Hamilton Bulldogs host the Kingston Frontenacs.

Entering Saturday, the Bulldogs look to snap a three-game skid that includes Friday’s hard-battled 9-6 final versus the Kitchener Rangers in which the team put together four tallies in the third period but ultimately fell short of a comeback. The game was not without top performances however as Bulldogs centre Logan Morrison netted his first career hat-trick while Los Angeles Kings prospect Arthur Kaliyev picked up one goal and two assists to give him an OHL-leading 60 points.

As for the Frontenacs, the club is headlined for 15-year-old centre Shane Wright, the top pick from the 2019 OHL Priority Selection who is just the sixth player in CHL history to be granted exceptional player status. Wright and the Frontenacs enter Saturday’s showdown riding a hot streak in having won four of their past five outings, including Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Barrie Colts in which Wright was recognized as the game’s first star after wrapping up the night with one goal and one assist.

Saturday marks the third of six games between Hamilton and Kingston this season with the Bulldogs leading the series by a two-game margin. Catch all the action in the latest matchup between the Bulldogs and Frontenacs on Saturday at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet Pacific, and on the NHL Network in the United States.

Tale of the Tape