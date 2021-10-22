CHL on CBC | 3 Reasons to Watch – 67’s vs. Colts

Your Saturday afternoon plans are set.

With puck drop set for 3 p.m. Eastern, CHL on CBC action continues Saturday as the Ottawa 67’s head west to take on the Barrie Colts, offering up the latest of can’t-miss action on the national stage.

To get you ready, here are three reasons to tune in to the 67’s vs. Colts showdown:

Offense from the back end

Among the most gifted blue-liners in the circuit, Barrie Colts rearguard Brandt Clarke brings a tantalizing offensive skill set and the ability to make something happen on each shift. Chosen eighth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in this summer’s NHL Draft, Clarke originally debuted with the Colts two years back when he put together a successful freshman campaign in which he finished fourth in team scoring with 38 points through 57 appearances that ranked tops among all defencemen and sixth-best among his fellow freshmen league-wide. After competing on loan in Slovakia last season before later helping Canada to its first gold-medal finish at the U18s in eight years, Clarke has since returned to Barrie and has seen a red-hot start to the new season where he has already picked up six points through four contests, highlighted by a three-point effort coming in his last outing Thursday versus Niagara.

The entire Barrie Colts organization would like to congratulate Brandt Clarke (@brandtclarke55) on being selected in the 1st round, 8th overall by the Los Angeles Kings (@LAKings) in the 2021 NHL Draft.#ColtsCountry, join us in congratulating Brandt! pic.twitter.com/WAtaSO6rZG — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) July 24, 2021

Loaded with NHL talent

Beyond Clarke, the Barrie lineup is loaded with talent that has also heard their names called by NHL clubs on draft day, a list that includes the likes of forwards Ethan Cardwell (San Jose Sharks), Oskar Olausson (Colorado Avalanche), and Evan Vierling (New York Rangers), as well as fellow defenceman and Vegas Golden Knights draftee Artur Cholach. Not to be outdone, the 67’s also bring a handful of NHL up-and-comers at all three positions in left-wing Jack Beck (Calgary Flames), defenceman Jack Matier (Nashville Predators), as well as 2002-born netminder Will Cranley, a St. Louis Blues selection who has assumed the starter’s duties this season after a pair of campaigns playing the understudy. In all, the group of NHL drafted talent provides future hope for their pro clubs and, in the immediacy, everything from offensive acumen to invaluable veteran seasoning for their junior squads.

Will Cranley stretches out for a Superman save! 🦸‍♂️@StLouisBlues prospect made 28 stops in the @Ottawa67sHockey crease on Friday, none better than this @RealCdnSS #SaveoftheNight 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uDtqN31wKl — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 16, 2021

Rohrer leads the next wave

A new import addition in Ottawa, the 67’s are seeing impressive early returns from Austrian-born right-wing Vinzenz Rohrer, the club’s first-round selection from the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Skating in his first season on North American ice, the 2022 NHL Draft hopeful has continued to make solid strides through the early goings in his new home, where through five showings he already has four points counting two goals and two assists to his name. Joining the 67’s after a pair of seasons in the Swiss junior circuit, Rohrer was one of Ottawa’s most entrusted pieces in the team’s most recent outing where he saw plenty of time in the dot and ultimately closed out the night with two points, four shots, and a team-best plus-three rating. In all, Rohrer was one of three 67’s recently listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch report ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft alongside new teammates Teddy Sawyer and Brady Stonehouse, while making the cut for the Colts was a trio of forwards in Jacob Frasca, Hunter Haight, and Beau Jelsma.