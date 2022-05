The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League confirmed prior to tonight’s semifinal game that Charlottetown Islanders defensemen Lukas Cormier was the recipient of the Émile-Bouchard Trophy.

It was Cormier’s father who had the honour of announcing that his son was named the QMJHL’s Defenseman of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

