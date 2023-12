Allard continues compelling story at 2024 World Juniors

Sault Ste. Marie’s Owen Allard continued his compelling 2023-24 campaign after he scored in Canada’s 2024 World Juniors opener on Boxing Day.

After injury kept him out for all but 14 games last season, Allard has excelled this year with the Soo where he’s tallied 14 goals and 30 points in 29 games. His performance this season caught the eye of Hockey Canada who invited him to their National Junior Team Selection Camp in Oakville, ON., earlier this month.

Unsurprisingly, Allard made the team.

“I think I’ve brought my game to a new level this year,” he said. “Playing with confidence really helps me. I’m getting lots of opportunity this year.”

The 2024 World Juniors will take place from Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Gothenberg, Sweden.