Xhekaj signs ELC with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Brantford Bulldogs forward Florian Xhekaj to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Habs had selected Xhekaj 101st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Xhekaj had a career year in 2023-24 as he had 34 goals and 65 points in 63 games. He’d add five more points (three goals) in six postseason games as Brantford fell to Ottawa.

Undrafted into the OHL, the 19-year-old has amassed 90 points (47 goals) in 131 games. He will join the AHL’s Laval Rocket for the remainder of the season after he signed an professional tryout (PTO) with the club.

Xhekaj’s older brother, Arber, also plays for the Canadiens and has played 95 NHL games over the past two seasons.