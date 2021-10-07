Wolves Announce Leadership Group for 2021-22 Season

(Greater Sudbury, ON) The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jack Thompson has been named the Captain for the 2021-22 season. Thompson will be joined in the leadership group by assistant captains New Jersey Devils prospect Chase Stillman, overage defenceman Liam Ross and sophomore defenceman Nathan Ribau.

“The core of our program is to help 16-year-old players become professional gentleman of character,” said Sudbury Wolves VP & General Manager, Rob Papineau. “These four players all exude those characteristics and are outstanding players, leaders and young gentlemen. They all understand that how you behave off the ice is as important as how you perform on it. We are grateful to have Jack, Chase, Liam and Nathan as the core of our leadership group for our exciting young skilled team,” he added.

“It’s a real credit to Jack because he stands out amongst a group of exceptional leaders,” said Head Coach Craig Duncanson. “Not only do all four of these players lead by example, they fulfill our commitment to being gentleman of character and integrity.”

“I am very honoured to be named captain,” said Thompson. “It’s a historic franchise and to have my name on that list is a huge honour. I can’t thank my current teammates, past teammates, coaches and the training staff enough for all their support. I am looking forward to getting things started this Friday and to see all the fans in the building.”

Jack was selected by the Wolves in the second round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. The Courtice, ON native picked up 32 points from the blueline in the last Wolves season back in 2019-20, doubling his point totals from his rookie year. He is a tremendous leader on and off this ice and is a representative for Hockey Gives Blood.

Catch the leadership group and the rest of the team in action this Friday night as they host their Eastern Conference rivals, the Peterborough Petes in their 2021-22 Home Opener. Puck drop is 7:05pm. Friday’s game is sponsored by Desjardins, who will be on-hand with light-rods for fans in attendance. Just prior to the beginning of Friday’s game, the Wolves will raise their 2019-20 Central Division Championship Banner to the rafters.

For more information, visit sudburywolves.com.