Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the first week of its first phase of return to play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 245 tests administered in the Central Division, including the Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels.

Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered twice to all members of the team delegations of players and staff from February 6 through February 12, 2021. All members of the team delegation were tested once upon arrival and a second time after a mandatory quarantine period in the Club centre. As a result of no positive tests, the teams are now in a position to commence with team on-ice practices.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.