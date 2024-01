Warriors acquire Sabres prospect Savoie from Wenatchee

The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie from the Wenatchee Wild.

In return, the Wild received seven WHL draft picks that included first-round selections in 2024 and 2027.

Savoie has played in 11 games with Wenatchee this season where he’s scored 11 times and recorded 24 points. Furthermore, he’s produced eight multi-point outings and recorded two hat-tricks. Savoie also competed at the 2024 World Juniors for Canada where he had one assist in four games.

The 20-year-old began the season in the professional ranks as he suited up six times with the AHL’s Rochester Americans and scored his first pro goal Oct. 27. He made his NHL debut Nov. 10 but a day later was assigned to Wenatchee.

A year ago, Savoie had a career high 35 goals and 91 points with Winnipeg while he finished tied second in playoff scoring with 29 points as the ICE reached the WHL Championship Series.

The first overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, Savoie was selected ninth overall by Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Draft.

In Moose Jaw, he joins a stacked roster that already features Atley Calvert, Jagger Firkus (SEA), Denton Mateychuk (CBJ), Kalem Parker (MIN), Vojtech Port (ANA), Martin Rysavy (CBJ) and Brayden Yager (PIT).