Volunteering at the Memorial Cup a ‘fantastic experience’ for Cornwell

Do you have what it takes to be a Memorial Cup volunteer?

If you have a willingness to help, you sure do.

Just ask Joe Cornwell.

“I’m just a regular guy that works 40 hours a week and I was able to find time to come and do it and I’m glad that I did,” said Cornwell. “If (the Memorial Cup) ever came back to Kamloops, I’ll tell you, my name would be first on the list.”

Cornwell was one of hundreds of volunteers who helped folks enjoy the 2023 Memorial Cup hosted in Kamloops, B.C., last May and into June.

The 47-year-old said he worked just under 40 hours providing safety and security services during the two-week tournament and he’d do it all over again.

“For me personally, it was an absolutely fantastic experience,” Cornwell said. “It was an opportunity to meet so many people from all over – like all over Canada and then everybody that came up from the States too. I met amazing people and I had an amazing time.

“You know working security and ID’ing people and working the VIP gate in Kamloops, it was magical. I think that we were there to provide an atmosphere for people that didn’t know [Kamloops] to come and have a good time. And I think we were really successful doing that.”

But it was the friendships created just socializing with visitors that made volunteering for the Memorial Cup all that more special.

“Out of that experience – and no kidding here – I’ve made friends all the way out to Barrie, Ontario,” he said. “I’ve got people that have said, ‘Hey, you know what? If you’re ever out this way, please ring us up. We’ll get you a tour of the arena. We’ll treat you really good. We’ll show you around. We’ll treat you like you treated us,’” he said. “There was a lot of respect there. It was just easy to be a nice person and to enjoy the time that you had.”

Now is the time to Soar With Us and help the Saginaw Spirit host this year’s Memorial Cup presented by Dow that will run May 24-June 2.

An estimated 500 local volunteers will be needed to do everything from transportation to security, event support to hospitality. To volunteer, click here!