Update on COVID-19 cases (April 12, 2021)

Following another wave of COVID-19 testing, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announces a total of seven active cases among the Quebec Remparts players, 24 positive results within the Gatineau Olympiques organization (players and staff) and two cases in Blainville-Boisbriand.

No positive case has been diagnosed in Baie-Comeau or Rimouski. All five teams and the officials involved remain in mandatory isolation.

However, the actual situation doesn’t interfere with the league’s objective to begin the 2021 President Cup Playoffs on the 23rd of April, as announced last Friday.