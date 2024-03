UNB completes perfect season with roster of CHL alumnus

Photo credit: Curtis Martin

A perfect 38-0-0.

The University of New Brunswick Reds completed an unbeaten 2023-24 season after they beat the UQTR Patriotes 4-0 in the 2024 University Cup final to repeat as national champions.

“That’s the whole reason you decide to come to UNB,” said former London Knight Sean McGurn. “I couldn’t have pictured it going better than that.”

Brady Gilmour (Saginaw), Cody Morgan (Windsor, Flint, London), Austen Keating (Ottawa) and Isaac Nurse (Hamilton) scored for the Reds while Samuel Richard (Rouyn-Noranda) stopped 23 shots to record his third consecutive shutout at the tournament.

The victory marked the Reds’ fifth University Cup title in the last seven seasons and their 10th overall. It’s also their eighth championship since 2009.

The entirety of UNB’s 25-man roster is made up of CHL alumnus.

“It’s just a surreal feeling,” said former Saint John and Val-d’Or defenceman Kale McCallum. “It was such a blessing to come here and win a championship.

“We’re a part of history now. No one can take that away from us.”

The Reds went 30-0-0 in the Atlantic University Sport (AUA) regular season and then swept their way through the playoffs with a 5-0-0 record to win a sixth straight AUS title.

In the University Cup quarterfinals, the no. 1 seeded Reds shutout Brock 4-0 Thursday while they trounced hosts TMU 7-0 in Saturday’s semi-final.

“Going into the year those aren’t your expectations,” McGurn said of a perfect season. “Your expectations are to win it all but you don’t expect to win every single game. It’s pretty special. I’m so happy right now.”

UNB grabbed a 1-0 lead 7:52 into the first as Gilmour scored on a breakaway after Keating had started a rush from his own blue line with a phenomenal poke pass.

Morgan made it 2-0 at 15:03 as Keating again played set-up man to double the Reds’ lead.

After a scoreless second, Keating got his name on the board as after Sam McGinley’s (Regina, Swift Current) shot hit the backboards, the former 67 collected the puck and roofed it at 4:34. Nurse scored into the empty-net with 36.8 seconds left in regulation to make it 4-0.

“It’s an incredible group of guys,” Gilmour said. “I can’t say enough good things about the whole group top to bottom. It’s pretty surreal what we just did.

“We did something really special this year and I’m just so insanely proud of this group.”

The Reds are led by Gardiner MacDougall who earlier this year broke the U SPORTS record for the most regular seasons wins as a head coach when he recorded his 489th victory on Feb. 7. Now, MacDougall sits on 497 wins and has orchestrated nine national championships.

“Based on his stats, all of the wins he’s recorded and the championships he has, I think he has to be up there as one of the best hockey coaches of all-time,” McCallum. “It’s a blessing to have him here at UNB.”

Of course, MacDougall made headlines at the 2022 Memorial Cup when he stepped in to coach the host Saint John Sea Dogs where he guided them to the title on home ice after a 6-3 win against Hamilton in the final.

25 CHL alumnus win gold at 2024 University Cup

Griffen Outhouse (Victoria/WHL), Samuel Richard (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Tanner Somers (Acedie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Colton Kamerrer (Sarnia/OHL), Patrick Kyte (Halifax/QMJHL), Kade Landry (Hamilton/OHL), Kale McCallum (Val-d’Or/QMJHL), Adam McCormick (Cape Breton/QMJHL), Samuel McGinley (Swift Current/WHL), Justin Nolet (Kitchener/OHL), Nicolas Savoie (Québec/QMJHL), Camaryn Baber (Saginaw/OHL), Nick Blagden (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Macauley Carson (Sudbury/OHL), Benjamin Corbeil (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Brady Gilmour (Saginaw/OHL), Austen Keating (Ottawa/OHL), Sam King (Charlottetown/QMJHL), Cole Mackay (Soo/OHL), Sean McGurn (London/OHL), Cody Morgan (Flint/OHL), Isaac Nurse (Hamilton/OHL), Mike Petizian (Kitchener/OHL), Emmett Sproule (Erie/OHL), Jason Willms (Barrie/OHL)