Time to get Kraken: Seattle NHL franchise benefitting local WHL sides

They’ve yet to play an NHL regular season game, but the Seattle Kraken are providing strong early returns to Western Hockey League Clubs in the Pacific Northwest.

Hockey has been thrust into the spotlight both in Seattle and the surrounding area, and the ripple effect on the four WHL franchises in Washington state is already noticeable.

“I think it’s been fantastic,” Seattle Thunderbirds head coach Matt O’Dette told whl.ca. “The more people talking about hockey, the more young kids starting to play, it’s going to be beneficial to everybody.”

The Kraken began their pre-season campaign by touring the state for a trio of home games in WHL arenas. More than 10,000 fans at a sold-out Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena witnessed a victory over the Vancouver Canucks September 26. Seattle then skated to wins against the Edmonton Oilers at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, and the Calgary Flames at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

Behind the scenes and can we just say 😍 A True thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/Rlc8KKCRHu — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) October 2, 2021

The Kraken selected 11 former WHL players in their Expansion Draft in July including former Thunderbird Alexander True, but WHL players currently skating in the Evergreen State are already seeing positive benefits from having an NHL team in their backyard, too. Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic, last season’s U.S. Division Rookie of the Year, was a free-agent invite to Kraken training camp.

“It gives our guys an opportunity to see them up close and emulate some of these NHL players,” said O’Dette.

“It also brings more NHL traffic to our arena: scouts, GMs, things like that. We feel we’re a top destination in the WHL, even moreso now with an NHL team,” O’Dette added.

The #SeaKraken have invited @seattletbirds goaltender and Team Canada U18 standout Thomas Milic to attend training camp next month. Read more about the WHL US Division Rookie of the Year → https://t.co/VvEVQ2N6E5 pic.twitter.com/ULwE5kDbwc — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) August 25, 2021

Everett Silvertips general manager and head coach Dennis Williams agrees, telling us conversations he’s been having about the Kraken in the community have turned into opportunities to market the WHL.

“We talk to people who are excited to hear about the Kraken, and then that gives us more of an opportunity to speak about the WHL,” said Williams.

“When we start meeting people for the first time asking about hockey, we try to explain to them on any given night, you’re going to have five to ten guys that are drafted in that game,” he added.

The new NHL franchise is having an impact east of the Snoqualmie Pass, too.

“It’s going to help the Pacific Northwest grow hockey, the grassroots, the minor hockey all the way up,” said Spokane Chiefs head coach Adam Maglio. “It’s certainly going to add some new fans to the game here in Spokane.”

The atmosphere in Spokane was *electric* last night, and the team didn’t disappoint in our first-ever preseason game. 🙌 Re-live the fun with our full game recap → https://t.co/sNWL53gSos pic.twitter.com/EMq4pT0Adb — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 27, 2021

The Kraken brand has become a must-have addition to wardrobes all over the state, and on vehicles all over the road as well.

“I can tell you already in the short time they’ve been here, I’ve seen a lot of people with the Kraken bumper sticker and logos in their car windows,” Williams noted. “The hockey exposure has been heightened here greatly.”

The Kraken will play their first regular season home game in the Emerald City October 23 against the Canucks at the newly-renovated Climate Pledge Arena in downtown Seattle. The excitement is palpable.

“Having a pro team and an organization like the Seattle Kraken in our backyard, in between us and [the Thunderbirds], it will only do wonders for our sport,” said Williams.

“That’s really what it comes down to, growing the game of hockey.”