Tigers goaltender Bjorklund signs entry-level contract with Capitals

Medicine Hat Tigers goaltender Garin Bjorklund has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

Brian MacLellan, the general manager of the NHL Club, announced the signing Friday. Bjorklund had signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears, Washington’s American Hockey League affiliate, on April 20.

Bjorklund, who hails from Grande Prairie, Alta., was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Capitals. The 19-year-old appeared in 48 games with the Tigers during the 2021-22 WHL season.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by Medicine Hat with the 21st-overall pick in the 2017 WHL Draft. In 96 career WHL games, all with the Tigers, Bjorklund holds a 40-48-3-1 record, 3.50 goals-against average, .892 save percentage and three shutouts.

Internationally, Bjorklund suited up for Team Canada Black at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.