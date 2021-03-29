The QMJHL announces updates to the 2020-2021 regular season schedule

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced additional regular season games for the New Brunswick-based teams until April 18th.

Game # Away Team Home Team Date Time (AT) 688 Acadie-Bathurst Moncton 2021-04-06 7 PM 481 Saint John Moncton 2021-04-07 7 PM 492 Acadie-Bathurst Saint John 2021-04-08 7 PM 297 Moncton Acadie-Bathurst 2021-04-09 7 PM 689 Saint John Moncton 2021-04-11 4 PM 394 Saint John Acadie-Bathurst 2021-04-13 7 PM 690 Acadie-Bathurst Moncton 2021-04-14 7 PM 691 Acadie-Bathurst Saint John 2021-04-16 7 PM 393 Moncton Saint John 2021-04-17 7 PM 469 Moncton Acadie-Bathurst 2021-04-18 3 PM

The League’s objective remains to schedule games between all six Maritimes-based teams. Based on positive conversations with Public Health authorities, the Commissioner’s office is still confident it can obtain the necessary authorizations.

Therefore, the schedule is subject to change depending on this evolving situation as some games can be postponed and/or added depending on Public Health approval.

Meanwhile, the league is also working on a schedule for teams based in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. It will be released in the upcoming days.