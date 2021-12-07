Teddy Bear Toss Dates to Circle

December is here and with it, Teddy Bear Tosses across the Ontario Hockey League!

Don’t miss the Teddy Bear Toss in your city as teams collect stuffed toys to be distributed to charitable organizations in their communities.

2021-22 Teddy Bear Toss Schedule:

Saturday November 27th – Erie Otters (Goal by Brendan Sellan)

Thursday December 2nd – Peterborough Petes (Goal by Joe Carroll)

Friday December 3rd – Kingston Frontenacs (Goal by Jordan Frasca)

Saturday December 4th – London Knights (Goal by Landon Sim)

Saturday December 4th – Niagara IceDogs (Goal by Dakota Betts)

Sunday December 5th – Sarnia Sting (Goal by Nolan Burke)

Sunday December 5th – Soo Greyhounds (Goal by Ethan Montroy)

Tuesday December 7th – Kitchener Rangers

Friday December 10th – Flint Firebirds

Saturday December 11th – Ottawa 67’s

Saturday December 11th – Windsor Spitfires

Sunday December 12th – Mississauga Steelheads

Thursday December 16th – North Bay Battalion

Friday December 17th – Hamilton Bulldogs

Saturday December 18th – Guelph Storm

Saturday December 18th – Saginaw Spirit

Sunday December 19th – Oshawa Generals

Let em’ fly @ErieOtters fans! Brendan Sellan (@brendansellan22) brings down the bears in the #OHL‘s first Teddy Bear Toss of the season ? pic.twitter.com/qO71nclRBT — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 28, 2021