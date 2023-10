Supplement King becomes proud partner of the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Supplement King, Canada’s leading sports nutrition retailer. In addition to sponsoring the CHL’s Top-5 Plays of the Week (#SupplementKingsOfTheWeek), a weekly content piece that showcases the best plays from across the CHL’s three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL), Supplement King will also serve as a partner of the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is an annual event hosted by the CHL that sees the top NHL Draft eligible players from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans all in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the NHL Draft. This season’s 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is set to take place on January 24, 2024, at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick.

“Supplement King Canada is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with the esteemed Canadian Hockey League. This collaboration brings together two organizations deeply rooted in their communities and dedicated to optimizing health, performance, and nutrition,” stated Nikki Reilly, Director of Marketing for Supplement King Canada. “Together, the CHL and Supplement King are embarking on a mission to enhance the well-being of athletes and fans alike. By raising the standards of nutrition and performance, this partnership aims to empower individuals to achieve their full potential on and off the ice.”

“The CHL is excited to welcome Supplement King as our newest sponsor,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “Given our league’s commitment to promoting the health and well-being of our players and affiliated clubs, let alone that of our fans across North America, we are proud to partner with Supplement King who both share this vision and are dedicated to helping Canadians across the country achieve their performance goals both on and off the ice.”

With over 98 locations nationwide and as a trusted retailer of sports nutrition, Supplement King is dedicated to helping Canadians improve their health and fitness by providing expert guidance and high-quality products. They are committed to fueling one’s health and/or fitness goals by offering the most suitable products from Canada’s largest selection at the lowest price. All Supplement King’s locations are locally operated and they take pride in supporting healthier communities through education and innovation.

About Supplement King

Supplement King is Canada’s leading sports nutrition retailer. With locally owned and operated locations from coast to coast, Supplement King exists to help improve, achieve, and create better health and fitness for all Canadians. Visit us in-store or online and experience our elevated Shop By Goal experience – a guide that helps our customers shop based on their health and fitness goals. Visit us at SupplementKing.ca to fuel up faster using next-day delivery or local store pick-up.