Steelheads’ brand ambassador Taylor Pendrith has weekend to remember

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Mississauga Steelheads brand ambassador and PGA Tour golfer Taylor Pendrith had a weekend to remember in Bermuda. The thirty-year-old came into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a tour best result T-11 at the Barbasol Championship in 2021. On Sunday, that would change.

Pendrith became a Steelheads brand ambassador on May 8th, 2019. At the time, the Richmond Hill, Ontario native was playing on the Mackenzie Tour. After signing on with the hockey club and embroidering the Steelheads logo on his apparel, Pendrith would go on to make ten cuts, register two wins and finish with six top-10’s overall. Pendrith would seal the 2019 season at No. 2 on the Order of Merit to earn membership on the Korn Ferry Tour. He also won the Canada Life Canadian Player of the Year Award for the second time in his career.

Following his promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour, Pendrith finished the 2020-21 combined season at No. 7 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. He recorded four runner-up finishes and 21 top-25’s across 37 starts. Three of the four runner-up finishes came in three consecutive starts at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons, the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, and the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna. His performances would grant him his PGA Tour Card for the 2022 season.

Heading into this week’s event, the Canadian had played in three PGA Tour events, with his best finish coming at the Fortinet Championship in a tie for 36th. His last start was back on October 10th at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Pendrith began his return to the PGA Tour at Port Royal on the wrong side of the draw on Thursday. Rain squalls and 35 mph gusts allowed only six players from the morning group to break par, including the Canadian who shot a one-under 70.

On Friday, those weather conditions turned favourable, and Pendrith gained a full advantage. He reeled off five straight birdies at the turn and flirted with a sub-60 round until settling for two closing pars and a 10-under 61 at Port Royal, giving him a one-shot lead and setting a new tournament record. That 61 included nine birdies and an eagle to offset his lone bogey and earned him a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend.

“Felt a lot easier out there than yesterday,” Pendrith said. “Yesterday was some of the worst weather I’ve ever played in, just almost like surviving out there. Didn’t really matter how you hit it, you just have to hit shots. Today was a completely different story.”

After shooting a smooth 65 on Saturday with seven birdies and one bogey, Pendrith entered the day with a three-shot lead. The windy and rainy conditions made their return on Sunday, and the course played extremely difficult for the field. Pendrith would go on to shoot a final round 76 and record his best career PGA Tour finish in a tie for fifth.

Is the Steelheads logo bringing Pendrith some luck on his golfing journey? Maybe, but it is more about what the logo represents – hard work. Just as junior players kick-start their careers in the Ontario Hockey League with the goal of making it to the NHL, Pendrith started his career on the Mackenzie Tour. He can look at that logo and recognize all of those hours of dedication and practice are paying off and that he is having his dreams realized as a PGA Tour player.

A lot will continue to change for Pendrith throughout the 2022 PGA Tour season as he develops his game and puts himself in contention to win tournaments. One thing that will remain a constant, the Steelheads crest on his left sleeve.