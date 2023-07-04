Standout selections from 2022 CHL Import Draft

On Wednesday, all 60 CHL member teams will get the chance to add European talent to their rosters through the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Last year, a number of players selected made immediate impacts with their teams in 2022-23 highlighting how effective, and important, the CHL Import Draft is to team success.

Tommaso De Luca — Spokane Chiefs / 13th overall

One of two Italian’s selected in 2022, De Luca made an impact as a rookie in Spokane.

He tallied 49 points in 65 games, the seventh most among WHL rookies, while his 169 shots placed second. De Luca also won 50.5 per cent of his faceoffs while his 33 assists were the second most on the Chiefs.

However, De Luca signed a contract with HC Ambri-Piotta of the Switzerland’s National League this offseason to return to Europe.

Samuel Honzek — Vancouver Giants / 10th overall

In only 43 games in 2022-23, Honzek recorded 23 goals and 56 points and a +17 rating, a season that saw him become the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by Calgary.

His four game-winning goals and 1.30 point-per-game average were tied for the WHL lead among rookie skaters. In four playoff tilts, he had a goal and three assists.

Honzek represented Slovakia at the 2023 World Juniors but was injured in their second game and didn’t return to Vancouver’s lineup until Feb. 18. His injury also caused him to miss the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

In just 43 games as a rookie, new @NHLFlames forward Samuel Honzek had 56 points! #NHLDraft | #MeettheFuture pic.twitter.com/9mWoLhHpx7 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 29, 2023

Marcel Marcel — Gatineau Olympiques / 42nd overall

Over the course of 52 games, Marcel recorded 14 goals and 32 points as he helped lead the Olympiques to the no. 1 spot in the Kia CHL Top 10 rankings courtesy of a 23-0-1 streak down the stretch.

The Czech native was subsequently selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by Chicago while the 19-year-old also won a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors.

Marcel was a +22 during the regular season and won 53 per cent of his faceoffs. He added eight points (three goals) in the postseason in 13 games.

Adam Mechura — Tri-City / 4th overall

In his first WHL season, Mechura ranked third among Tri-City skaters with 26 goals while his 52 points placed him seventh.

The 20-year-old scored 11 goals on the power play while he also scored twice shorthanded. In the postseason, he scored once and added six assists. Mechura also won silver at the 2023 World Juniors with Czechia.

Matyas Melovsky — Baie-Comeau / 9th overall

It was a memorable rookie campaign for Melovsky who led all QMJHL rookies with 52 assists, as did his 22 power play helpers.

The Czech native tallied 58 points while his .098 point-per-game average led all Q rookies.

Of his six goals, two came on the man advantage, two shorthanded and two at even strength. In the playoffs, Melovsky had nine points (three goals) in seven games.