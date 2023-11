Spirit’s Goslin honoured with Distinguished Citizens Award

Craig Goslin has heart.

But like so many with a giving heart and community-minded spirit, he’d never boast that about himself.

Goslin, president and managing partner of the Saginaw Spirit, was recently honoured with the Distinguished Citizens Award by the Michigan Crossroads Council of the Boy Scouts of America for having such a heart.

“It’s humbling and an honour to receive this prestigious community award,” Goslin said. “I am surrounded by talented people with high character. At home, with my wife Karolyn and family and with partners, staff and friends that are truly like family to me. The very essence of the Boy Scouts of America Oath and Law is what I try to emulate as I go about my business throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region. I am grateful.”

The Boy Scout Oath: On my honour I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.

The Distinguished Citizens Award isn’t solely given to scouting volunteers but rather to individuals who exemplify the personal attributes and character traits the scouts stand for such as good citizenship and dedication to others.

Selecting Goslin was not a difficult choice, according to Eric Curtis, director of development for the Michigan Crossroads Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“He has been an incredible friend to scouting for two decades,” he said. “Craig’s just one of those guys – an above and beyond kind of guy.”

He has served on the council’s executive board, helped champion fundraising efforts, and even arranged opportunities for scouts to interview Spirit players, Curtis said.

Working with the Saginaw Spirit since 2002, Goslin is a two-time OHL executive of the year. He is the current vice-chair – and immediate past chair – of the OHL Board of Governors. He represents the OHL owners on the CHL Board of Directors and is the past chairman of the OHL’s Business Development Committee. He’s been a member of the OHL Executive Council since 2011.

Goslin puts his all into everything he does.

“He’s unbelievable. He’s one-of-a-kind. There’s nobody else like him and the honor is so well-deserved for all he’s done for our community and how supportive he’s been of the Boy Scouts over the years,” said Dick Garber, owner of the Saginaw Spirit.

Under Goslin’s leadership, the Saginaw Spirit franchise has raised more $700,000 for the City Rescue Mission and the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission. The group also has raised funds for numerous other organizations, including Shocks and Saves games that have collected more than $800,000 for heart health awareness.

Goslin is a shining example that giving extends well beyond monetary contributions. Giving of one’s time can make lasting impacts on the community and those who choose to call it their home. To give the gift of time and volunteer for the Memorial Cup in Saginaw, go to www.chl.ca/volunteers.