Spirit retire Saad’s no. 22 jersey

The Saginaw Spirit retired Brandon Saad’s no. 22 jersey Friday night.

Saad played two years for the Spirit from 2010-12 where he tallied 131 points (60 goals) in 103 games. In 2012, Saad collected the William Hanley Trophy as the OHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Selected 43rd overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Blackhawks, Saad has played 837 games for Chicago, Columbus, Colorado and St. Louis. This year, Saad has 16 goals and 24 points in 54 games for the Blues.

The Pittsburgh native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2013, 2015) with Chicago and was selected to the 2016 NHL All-Star Game.

Saad is the second Spirit alumnus to have his jersey retired after Vincent Trochek’s no. 89.