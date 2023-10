Spirit raise more than $11,000 in annual Pink Out game

The OHL’s Saginaw Spirit raised more than $11,000 Sunday during their 16th annual Pink Out game.

The money raised will benefit the Ascension’s Breast Care Fund as well as the Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation. Post-game, the team’s specialty pink jerseys were auctioned off live at the Dow Event Center.

On the ice, it was a night to remember too as Nic Sima scored his first OHL hat-trick in a 6-4 victory over London.