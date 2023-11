Spirit acquire Ducks prospect Dionicio

The Saginaw Spirit have acquired Anaheim Ducks prospect Rodwin Dionicio from the Windsor Spitfires.

Furthermore, the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow hosts also received Alex Christopoulos and a 2024 sixth round draft pick. In return, the Spits received Roberto Mancini, Valentin Zhugin and three OHL draft picks.

Dionicio is fifth in scoring among OHL defencemen with 20 points (five goals) this season, a year after he tallied 50 points between Niagara and Windsor.

The 19-year-old has represented Switzerland at the last two World Juniors while the Ducks selected him 129th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Dionicio becomes the third NHL prospect that Saginaw general manager Dave Drinkill has acquired this season after Nolan Lalonde (CBJ) and Ethan Hay (TB) and joins a squad that already featured Hunter Haight (MIN), Michael Misa, Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK), Joey Willis (NSH) and Zayne Parekh.