Several CHL alumni are recognized at the 2024 NHL Awards

Colorado Avalanche forward & QMJHL alumnus Nathan MacKinnon marked the 10th time since 2014 that a CHL graduate was named the NHL’s MVP

As the 2024 NHL Awards took place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort on Thursday night, several CHL alumni were recognized with individual awards. Most notably, Colorado Avalanche forward and QMJHL alumnus Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) won both the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award, the latter of which is given to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

By winning his first career Hart Memorial Trophy, MacKinnon marked the 10th time since 2014 that a CHL alumnus has come away with the NHL’s MVP award. Recent winners of the Hart Trophy include Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders), and Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires). A 2013 Memorial Cup Champion and a recipient of the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy, MacKinnon ranked second in scoring in the NHL and established a Colorado franchise record with 140 points (51G-89A in 82 GP) this season – registering what was just the fifth 140-point campaign over the past 30 years.

Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks / Regina Pats) was recognized as the recipient of this year’s Calder Memorial Trophy. By being named the NHL’s Rookie of the Year, Bedard became the 12th No.1 overall pick in NHL history to win this award. Of the previous 11 who achieved the latter, nine of them are CHL graduates, including Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts), Patrick Kane (London Knights), and Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins). With 22 goals and 61 points this season, the Regina Pats alumnus led all NHL rookies in both of these categories during the 2023-24 campaign.

Among the other winners from the CHL recognized on Thursday night were Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet (Soo Greyhounds), who was the 2023-24 recipient of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year. Tocchet, who played three seasons with the Soo Greyhounds between 1981-84, led the Canucks to one of their best seasons in franchise history, capturing the Pacific Division title and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with the Canucks’ third-highest point total (50-23-9, 109 pts).

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill (Medicine Hat Tigers) and Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (Kamloops Blazers) were among the other CHL alumni recognized at the 2024 NHL Awards. Jim Nill, who registered 156 points in 205 career games as a member of the Medicine Hat Tigers from 1975-78, was the recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. Nill’s Dallas Stars led the Western Conference with 113 points (their highest total in 25 years) in 2023-24 and they reached the Western Conference Final for a third time in five seasons.

Meanwhile, Ingram was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is given to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The Kamloops Blazers alumnus nearly retired due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and lingering depression before he sought help through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program in 2021. After being claimed off waivers by Arizona in 2022 and playing 27 games during the 2022-23 campaign, Ingram worked to establish himself as the Coyotes’ top goalie this past season, recording a 23-21-3 record, 2.91 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and co-leading the NHL with six shutouts in 50 appearances.

