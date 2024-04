193 CHL alumni are set to take part in the NHL’s 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 193 CHL alumni represent nearly 50% of the 408 players who will participate in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which stands as the most of any development hockey league in the world

As the post-season begins today in the National Hockey League (NHL), a total of 193 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alumni from its three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) are set to take part in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (see the full list below). The 193 CHL alumni, representing nearly 50% of the players participating in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, mark the most of any development hockey league in the world.

In total, there were 100 graduates hailing from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), 63 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and 30 from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

All 16 NHL clubs participating in the 2024 NHL Playoffs feature at least six CHL alumni on their rosters, with the Edmonton Oilers leading the way with 18 CHL graduates. Right behind them are the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals who each have 17 CHL alumni, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs who feature 16, while the Winnipeg Jets and Tampa Bay Lightning each count 15 CHL graduates.

Since 2014, of the 245 players who have had their names etched onto the Stanley Cup, 55% (135 players total) have come through the CHL, including 18 players on last year’s Vegas Golden Knights championship roster.

Quick Facts:

Nine CHL alumni are set to lead their team as captains heading into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including Jamie Benn (Dallas Stars / Kelowna Rockets), John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs / Oshawa Generals), and Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins / Moncton Wildcats)

Of the 18 captains who have lifted the Stanley Cup over the last 30 years, 14 of them played in the CHL, including Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins / Rimouski Océanic), Zdeno Chara (Boston Bruins / Prince George Cougars), Steve Yzerman (Detroit Red Wings / Peterborough Petes)

Of the 16 coaches who will be leading their team in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, there are 12 of them who either coached and/or played in the CHL, including Peter DeBoer (Dallas Stars), Jared Bednar (Colorado Avalanche), and Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets)

Of the last 10 players to win the Conn Smythe Trophy since 2013, six of them are CHL alumni, including Jonathan Marchesseault (Québec Remparts), Ryan O’Reilly (Erie Otters), and Duncan Keith (Kelowna Rockets)

2023-24 Regular Season Highlights:

For the 11th season in a row, a CHL alumnus was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer. With 144 points (44G-100A) in 81 games, Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning / Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) was this season’s recipient, securing his second career Art Ross Trophy

Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche / Halifax Mooseheads) finished the season first and second in the NHL in points, marking the first time in 55 years that the NHL’s top-two scoring leaders are products of the QMJHL

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers / Erie Otters) and Kucherov became just the fourth and fifth players in NHL history to hit the 100-assist mark in a single season, joining fellow CHL alumni Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds), Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins), and Bobby Orr (Oshawa Generals) to have achieved the feat

Having reached 1,596 career points, Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins / Rimouski Océanic) climbed to 10th on the NHL’s all-time points list, joining seven fellow CHL alumni within the Top 10: Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds), Mark Messier (Portland Winterhawks), Ron Francis (Soo Greyhounds), Marcel Dionne (St. Catharines Black Hawks), Steve Yzerman (Peterborough Petes), Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins) and Joe Sakic (Swift Current Broncos)

Having reached 561 career wins this season, Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles / Minnesota Wild) surpassed fellow CHL alumnus Patrick Roy (Granby Bisons) for second on the NHL’s all-time wins list, and Fleury now trails only Martin Brodeur (Saint-Hyacinthe Laser) who has 691 wins

With 61 points in 68 games, Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks / Regina Pats) led all rookie scorers in the NHL this season. Bedard could become the 12th No.1 overall pick in NHL history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy. Of the previous 11 who have achieved the feat, nine of them were CHL alumni, including Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts), Patrick Kane (London Knights), and Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins)

Of the 33 skaters who led their team in scoring during the 2023-24 regular season, 17 of them are CHL alumni, including J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks / Plymouth Whalers), Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers / Kootenay Ice), and MacKinnon

Seven of the NHL’s top-10 rookie goal scorers are CHL graduates: Bedard , Marco Rossi (Minnesota Wild / Ottawa 67’s), Tyson Foerster (Philadelphia Flyers / Barrie Colts), Luke Evangelista (Nashville Predators / London Knights), Connor Zary (Calgary Flames / Kamloops Blazers), Will Cuylle (New York Rangers / Windsor Spitfires) and Ridly Greig (Ottawa Senators / Brandon Wheat Kings)

Of the 1000-plus players who played a game in the NHL this season, over 430 came through the CHL, which is the most of any development hockey league in the world

Complete list of the 193 CHL alumni competing in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Players are listed alongside the CHL club they’ve played the most games with

* denotes player who is injured and/or non-roster

New York Rangers (6)

Will Cuylle (Windsor Spitfires), Barclay Goodrow (Brampton Battalion), Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic), Matt Rempe (Seattle Thunderbirds), Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings), Vincent Trocheck (Saginaw Spirit)

Carolina Hurricanes (10)

Brent Burns (Brampton Battalion), Jalen Chatfield (Windsor Spitfires), Tony DeAngelo (Sarnia Sting), Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks), Brendan Lemieux (Barrie Colts), Spencer Martin (Mississauga Steelheads), Jordan Martinook (Vancouver Giants), Stefan Noesen (Plymouth Whalers), Jordan Staal (Peterborough Petes), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts)

Boston Bruins (12)

Justin Brazeau (North Bay Battalion), Brandon Carlo (Tri-City Americans), Charlie Coyle (Saint John Sea Dogs), Jake DeBrusk (Swift Current Broncos), Morgan Geekie (Tri-City Americans), Jakub Lauko (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies), Milan Lucic (Vancouver Giants)*, Brad Marchand (Moncton Wildcats), Pat Maroon (London Knights), Matthew Poitras (Guelph Storm)*, Parker Wotherspoon (Tri-City Americans), Pavel Zacha (Sarnia Sting)

Florida Panthers (11)

Sam Bennett (Kingston Frontenacs), Nick Cousins (Soo Greyhounds), Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts), Jonah Gadjovich (Owen Sound Attack), Dmitry Kulikov (Drummondville Voltigeurs), Steven Lorentz (Peterborough Petes), Josh Mahura (Regina Pats), Sam Reinhart (Kootenay Ice), Anthony Stolarz (London Knights), Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights), Carter Verhaeghe (Niagara IceDogs)

Toronto Maple Leafs (16)

Simon Benoit (Shawinigan Cataractes), Tyler Bertuzzi (Guelph Storm), T.J. Brodie (Saginaw Spirit), Connor Dewar (Everett Silvertips), Max Domi (London Knights), Joel Edmundson (Moose Jaw Warriors), Mark Giordano (Owen Sound Attack), Noah Gregor (Moose Jaw Warriors), Martin Jones (Calgary Hitmen), Mitchell Marner (London Knights), Jake Muzzin (Soo Greyhounds)*, Ryan Reaves (Brandon Wheat Kings), Nicholas Robertson (Peterborough Petes), Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw Warriors), John Tavares (Oshawa Generals), Conor Timmins (Soo Greyhounds)

Tampa Bay Lightning (15)

Erik Cernak (Erie Otters), Anthony Cirelli (Oshawa Generals), Calvin de Haan (Oshawa Generals), Anthony Duclair (Québec Remparts), Matt Dumba (Red Deer Rebels), Haydn Fleury (Red Deer Rebels), Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels), Tanner Jeannot (Moose Jaw Warriors), Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies), Nicholas Paul (North Bay Battalion), Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors), Darren Raddysh (Erie Otters), Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor Spitfires)*, Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting), Austin Watson (Windsor Spitfires)

New York Islanders (12)

Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds), Samuel Bolduc (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada), Robert Bortuzzo (Kitchener Rangers), Casey Cizikas (Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors), Cal Clutterbuck (Oshawa Generals), Noah Dobson (Acadie-Bathurst Titan), Bo Horvat (London Knights), Kyle MacLean (Oshawa Generals), Matt Martin (Sarnia Sting), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Gatineau Olympiques), Adam Pelech (Erie Otters), Ryan Pulock (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Washington Capitals (17)

Alexander Alexeyev (Red Deer Rebels), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (Val-d’Or Foreurs), Ethan Bear (Seattle Thunderbirds), John Carlson (London Knights), Vincent Iorio (Brandon Wheat Kings), Lucas Johansen (Kelowna Rockets), Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer Rebels), Hendrix Lapierre (Chicoutimi Saguenéens), Beck Malenstyn (Calgary Hitmen), Dylan McIlrath (Moose Jaw Warriors), Connor McMichael (London Knights), Sonny Milano (Plymouth Whalers), Aliaksei Protas (Prince Albert Raiders), Rasmus Sandin (Soo Greyhounds), Michael Sgarbossa (Sudbury Wolves), Dylan Strome (Erie Otters), Tom Wilson (Plymouth Whalers)

Dallas Stars (12)

Jamie Benn (Kelowna Rockets), Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds), Matt Duchene (Brampton Battalion), Radek Faksa (Kitchener Rangers), Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads), Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires), Mason Marchment (Erie Otters), Jason Robertson (Kingston Frontenacs), Tyler Seguin (Plymouth Whalers), Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers), Sam Steel (Regina Pats), Scott Wedgewood (Plymouth Whalers)

Vancouver Canucks (7)

Conor Garland (Moncton Wildcats), Filip Hronek (Saginaw Spirit), Noah Juulsen (Everett Silvertips), J.T. Miller (Plymouth Whalers), Tyler Myers (Kelowna Rockets), Pius Suter (Guelph Storm), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights)

Winnipeg Jets (15)

Laurent Brossoit (Edmonton Oil Kings), Dylan DeMelo (Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors), Brenden Dillon (Seattle Thunderbirds), Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads), Adam Lowry (Swift Current Broncos), Colin Miller (Soo Greyhounds), Sean Monahan (Ottawa 67’s), Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders), Vladislav Namestnikov (London Knights), Nino Niederreiter (Portland Winterhawks), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit), Mark Scheifele (Barrie Colts), Logan Stanley (Windsor Spitfires), Tyler Toffoli (Ottawa 67’s), Gabriel Vilardi (Windsor Spitfires)

Colorado Avalanche (6)

Jonathan Drouin (Halifax Mooseheads), Samuel Girard (Shawinigan Cataractes), Caleb Jones (Portland Winterhawks), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers)*, Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads), Yakov Trenin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Edmonton Oilers (18)

Evan Bouchard (London Knights), Connor Brown (Erie Otters), Sam Carrick (Brampton Battalion), Cody Ceci (Ottawa 67’s), Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders), Warren Foegele (Kingston Frontenacs), Sam Gagner (London Knights), Adam Henrique (Windsor Spitfires), Evander Kane (Vancouver Giants), Brett Kulak (Vancouver Giants), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Ryan McLeod (Mississauga Steelheads), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels), Darnell Nurse (Soo Greyhounds), Corey Perry (London Knights), Calvin Pickard (Seattle Thunderbirds), Derek Ryan (Spokane Chiefs), Stuart Skinner (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Nashville Predators (11)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Spokane Chiefs), Tyson Barrie (Kelowna Rockets), Anthony Beauvillier (Shawinigan Cataractes), Alexandre Carrier (Gatineau Olympiques), Luke Evangelista (London Knights), Cody Glass (Portland Winterhawks), Jeremy Lauzon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies), Michael McCarron (London Knights), Ryan O’Reilly (Erie Otters), Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets), Colton Sissons (Kelowna Rockets)

Los Angeles Kings (8)

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves), Phillip Danault (Victoriaville Tigres), Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm), Pierre-Luc Dubois (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles), Arthur Kaliyev (Hamilton Bulldogs), Trevor Lewis (Owen Sound Attack), Jacob Moverare (Mississauga Steelheads), Jordan Spence (Moncton Wildcats)

Vegas Golden Knights (17)

Michael Amadio (North Bay Battalion), Ivan Barbashev (Moncton Wildcats), William Carrier (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles)*, Paul Cotter (London Knights), Nicolas Hague (Mississauga Steelheads), Adin Hill (Portland Winterhawks), Brett Howden (Moose Jaw Warriors), Keegan Kolesar (Seattle Thunderbirds), Anthony Mantha (Val-d’Or Foreurs), Jonathan Marchessault (Québec Remparts), Brayden McNabb (Kootenay Ice), Alex Pietrangelo (Niagara IceDogs), Nicolas Roy (Chicoutimi Saguenéens), Chandler Stephenson (Regina Pats), Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings)*, Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds), Logan Thompson (Brandon Wheat Kings)