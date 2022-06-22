MENU
June 22, 2022

Seven CHL players invited to USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp

Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Seven players from the Canadian Hockey League have been invited to USA Hockey’s National Junior Evaluation Camp that will be held July 24-August 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

The OHL accounts for six of the seven players in goaltender Owen Flores (LDN), d-man Roman Schmidt (KIT) and forwards Tyler Boucher (OTT), Tanner Dickinson (SOO), Sasha Pastujov (GUE) and Ty Voit (SAR). Everett goaltender Braden Holt rounds out the CHL contingent. The full roster can be seen by clicking here.

The camp will be used to evaluate players for August’s rescheduled 2022 World Juniors, that will be held in Edmonton, as well as the 2023 tournament to be played in Halifax and Moncton.

A final roster for the 2022 tournament is expected to be announced by Aug. 3.

Seven CHL players invited to USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp:

Goaltenders:

Braden Holt (Everett/WHL)
Owen Flores (London/OHL)

Defencemen:

Roman Schmidt (Kitchener/OHL)

Forwards: 

Tyler Boucher (Ottawa/OHL)
Tanner Dickinson (Sault Ste. Marie/OHL)
Sasha Pastujov (Guelph/OHL)
Ty Voit (Sarnia/OHL)

