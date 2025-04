Ryan Roobroeck continues to lean on older brother Dylan as careers continue

Niagara’s Ryan Roobroeck is only a year removed from having to face off against older brother, Dylan, in the OHL.

But with Dylan now playing professionally in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, and Ryan having just completed his second season in Niagara, the brothers still continue to heavily confide in one another.

“Being able to lean on him has been huge for me,” Ryan said. “I’m one phone call away from someone who has played a lot of hockey in his career and having that opportunity to call him, I’m very thankful for it.”

Ryan had a breakout season in 2024-25 as he led the IceDogs in both goals (41) and points (87). While their season ended in the first round of the OHL playoffs against Barrie, Roobroeck extended his season as he joined Team Canada in Texas for the 2025 U18 World Championships.

Ryan Roobroeck led the @OHLIceDogs in goals this past season with 41 🚨 The 2026 #NHLDraft prospect now has his first of the #U18MensWorlds! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/XKvKHheeUW — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 26, 2025

As for Dylan, his first season of pro hockey saw him lead the Wolf Pack with 20 goals while he finished fourth in scoring with 34 points as the club missed the Calder Cup playoffs. Dylan’s final OHL season in 2023-24 saw him help the Oshawa Generals to the OHL Championship Series where they succumbed to London but not due to a lack of production from him; he finished tied fifth in league scoring with 26 points.

“We watch each other’s games all the time,” Ryan said. “I shoot him a text after every game and he the same and we mix in the odd phone call here and there to touch up on a few things.”

Ryan is high-end prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft where he’ll look to follow in his brother’s footsteps in having his named called by an NHL club; Dylan was the 178th overall pick by the New York Rangers in 2023.

One thing that can’t be overlooked when it comes to the brothers is that the pair are eerily similar in stature; Dylan is 6’7” and 205 pounds while Ryan stands 6’4” and 190. With similar frames, it makes giving each feedback easier.

“We’re pretty similar,” Ryan said with a smile. “Obviously we’re big boys using [our] size to our advantage to make it happen.”