Round-robin single-game tickets now available for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced that single-game tickets for all round-robin games of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow are now available for purchase online.

Single-game tickets range from $50-60 USD and are available now by clicking here.

Fans that wish to purchase tickets for the semi-final and final can do so through a full tournament package that start at $385 USD plus applicable fees or through a two-game pack that start at $129 USD plus applicable fees. They are available by clicking here.

As hosts, the Saginaw Spirit will be one of four teams to participate in the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow alongside the playoff champion from each of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL).

All games of the 104th edition of the Memorial Cup will be played at the Dow Event Center, the home of the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

The 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will mark the first time that the CHL’s championship event has been held in the State of Michigan, let alone also represent the first time that it will take place in an American OHL city.

Awarded to the best team in junior hockey, the Memorial Cup is one of the most coveted trophies in the sport and it has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America. First awarded in 1919, in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War, the Memorial Cup was rededicated to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel in 2010.

Full Schedule – 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow

Fri., May 24 – Saginaw Spirit vs. WHL Champion – 7:30pm E.T.

Sat., May 25 – QMJHL Champion vs. OHL Champion – 4:00pm E.T.

Sun., May 26 – Saginaw Spirit vs. QMJHL Champion – 7:30pm E.T.

Mon., May 27 – WHL Champion vs. OHL Champion – 7:30pm E.T.

Tue., May 28 – QMJHL Champion vs. WHL Champion – 7:30pm E.T.

Wed., May 29 – Saginaw Spirit vs. OHL Champion – 7:30pm E.T.

Thurs., May 30 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) – 7:30pm E.T.

Fri., May 31 – Semi-final – 7:30pm E.T.

Sun., June 2 – Final – 7:30pm E.T.

* Start times subject to change