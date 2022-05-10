Rockets forward Novak signs entry-level contract with Minnesota Wild

Kelowna Rockets forward Pavel Novak has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild.

Bill Guerin, general manager of the NHL Club, announced the signing Monday. The contract takes effect with the 2022-23 NHL season.

The 20-year-old forward led the Rockets with 29 goals during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, finishing second on the Club in points (72) and third in power-play markers (eight).

He added one goal in three appearances for Kelowna during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Novak, who hails from Tabor, Czechia, enjoyed 20 multi-point games over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, and was named to the B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward was selected by the Wild in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

He was originally selected by the Rockets with the 13th-overall pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft. In 120 WHL regular season and playoff games, all with Kelowna, Novak has tallied 131 points (55G-76A).