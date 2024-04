Road to Memorial Cup daily: Winterhawks comeback stuns Silvertips

CHL Three Stars

Carter Sotheran (PHI) scored twice, that included the game-winner, as Portland stunned Everett 4-3 in overtime. Sotheran had a career high 40 points in the regular season while his nine postseason points are the second most in the WHL among d-men.

Calem Mangone had a pair of goals as Saginaw took Game 3 7-2 over the Soo. Mangone’s 22 goals and 61 points were new personal bests in the regular season while he has six points in the OHL playoffs.

Jan Spunar stopped 44 shots to backstop Portland to a Game 3 victory over Everett. Spunar’s 25 wins were tied for the eighth most in the WHL in the regular season while he is a perfect 7-0-0 in the postseason.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (3) Soo — Spirit lead series 2-1

Game 3: Spirit 7-2 Greyhounds

Saginaw took Game 3 on the road over the Soo as they edged ahead 2-1 in their series

In addition to Mangone’s two goals, Jorian Donovan (OTT), Alex Christopoulos, Rodwin Dionicio (ANA), Braden Hache and Sebastien Gervais also found the back of the net

Owen Beck (MTL) and Josh Bloom (VAN) each tallied two assists

Jordan D’Intino and Gavin Hayes (CHI) had the Greyhounds’ lone goals

Game 4 is April 17th at 7:07pm ET

WHL

Western Conference

(2) Portland vs. (3) Everett — Winterhawks lead series 3-0

Game 3: Winterhawks 4-3 Silvertips (OT)

After they trailed 3-0, Portland stormed back to win Game 4-3 thanks to Sotheran’s game-winner

Sotheran, Gabe Klassen and Kyle Chyzowski had Portland’s goals to force overtime

Kaden Hammell (SEA), Beau Courtney and Ben Hemmerling (VGK) had given Everett a 3-0 lead

Tyler Palmer stopped 46 shots for the Silvertips

Game 4 is April 19 at 10:05pm ET

Down 3-0 in Game 3, the @pdxwinterhawks rallied 💪🏻 It may have been a tad flukey but #LetsGoFlyers prospect Carter Sotheran had the overtime winner as Portland took a 3-0 series lead over Everett! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 16, 2024

