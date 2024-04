Road to Memorial Cup daily: Tigres steal home ice as all second round series begin

CHL Three Stars

Luke Woodworth had a Game 1 hat-trick to lead Drummondville to a 5-2 win over Sherbrooke. The Volts’ captain had 21 goals and 62 points in the regular season while his seven postseason points are the third most on the team.

Maxime Pellerin scored three times as Victoriaville took Game 1 on the road over Rouyn-Noranda. In five postseason contests, the overage forward has seven goals to lead Q skaters.

Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) tallied four points (1G, 3A) as Oshawa beat Ottawa 4-3 in Game 1. After a 72-point regular season, Roobroeck is tied second in OHL playoffs scoring with 11 points.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Ottawa vs. (6) Oshawa — Generals lead series 1-0

Game 1: Generals 4-3 67’s

In addition to Roobroeck’s four points, Cal Ritchie (COL) scored twice and added an assist as Oshawa took Game 1 over Ottawa

Beckett Sennecke also contributed a goal and an assist while Jacob Oster made 30 saves

Thomas Sirman, Luca Pinelli (CBJ) and Braden Kressler (TOR) scored for Ottawa

Game 2 is April 14 at 6:05pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (7) Acadie-Bathurst — Drakkar lead series 1-0

Game 1: Drakkar 2-1 Titan

Niks Fenenko and Justin Poirier had goals for the Drakkar as they took Game 1 by a narrow 2-1 scoreline

Charles-Edward Gravel made 26 saves for Baie-Comeau as Colby Huggan was the only Titan skater to beat him

Game 2 is April 13 at 4pm ET

(4) Cape Breton vs. (6) Chicoutimi — Eagles lead series 1-0

Game 1: Eagles 4-0 Sagueneens

Nicolas Ruccia, who had six shutouts in the regular season, made 25 saves to blank Chicoutimi in Game 1 as Cape Breton won 4-0

Charles-Antoine Lavallee, Jacob Newcombe, Tomas Cibulka and Lucas Romeo had goals for the Eagles while Cole Burbidge had two assists

Game 2 is April 13 at 6pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (4) Sherbrooke — Voltigeurs lead series 1-0

Game 1: Voltigeurs 5-2 Phoenix

While captain Woodworth led the way with a hat-trick, Alexis Gendron (PHI) and Ethan Gauthier (TB) also scored as Drummondville took Game 1 5-2 over Sherbrooke

Mikael Diotte (CBJ), Noah Reinhart and Matteo Rotondi each tallied two assists

Andrew Belchamber and Jean-Felix Lapointe scored for Sherbrooke

Game 2 is April 13 at 7pm ET

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (3) Victoriaville — Tigres lead series 1-0

Game 1: Tigres 6-3 Huskies

Pellerin’s hat-trick powered the Tigres to a 6-3 road win as they stole home ice in Game 1 of their series with Rouyn-Noranda

The Huskies had built a 3-1 lead 5:15 into the second thanks to goals from Francois-James Buteau, Daniil Bourash and Louis-Philippe Fontaine.

However, the Tigres scored five straight unanswered goals through Pellerin’s hat-trick and Mael Lavigne and Benjamin Vigneault. Justin Gendron scored their opening goal of the game

Game 2 is April 13 at 4pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (5) Red Deer — Blades lead series 1-0

Game 1: Blades 4-1 Rebels

Fraser Minten (TOR) had a pair of goals as Saskatoon took Game 1 over Red Deer

Vaughn Watterodt and Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) also had goals while Grayden Siepmann had a pair of assists

Evan Gardner made 16 saves as Carson Birnie scored the Rebels’ lone goal

Game 2 is April 14 at 7pm ET

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (2) Swift Current — Broncos lead series 1-0

Game 1: Broncos 7-2 Warriors

Swift Current made a statement in Game after a 7-2 victory where Josh Filmon (NJ) and Brady Birnie each scored twice

Connor Hvidston (ANA) and Mathew Ward each added three points (1G, 2A). Ty Coupland scored Swift Current’s other goal

Jagger Firkus (SEA) and Brayden Yager (PIT) found the back of the net for Moose Jaw

Game 2 is April 13 at 9pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (5) Kelowna — Cougars lead series 1-0

Game 1: Cougars 4-0 Rockets

Joshua Ravensbergen made 21 saves as Prince George blanked Kelowna in Game 1 4-0

Terik Parascak had two points (1G, 1A) while Zac Funk (WSH) had two assists

Game 2 is April 13 at 9pm ET

(2) Portland vs. (3) Everett — Winterhawks lead series 1-0

Game 1: Winterhawks 8-2 Silvertips

Tyson Jugnauth (SEA) had three points (2G, 1A) as Portland thumped Everett 8-2 in Game 1

Kyle Chyzowski also scored twice while Nate Danielson (DET) and Josh Davies (FLA) each had a goal and an assist

Parker Berge and Tarin Smith had the Silvertips’ goals

Game 2 is April 13 at 9pm ET

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.