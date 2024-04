Road to Memorial Cup daily: Seven clubs take 2-0 series leads

CHL Three Stars

Brayden Yager (PIT) had a hat-trick and two assists as Moose Jaw took down Swift Current 7-2 in Game 2. Yager, who had a career high 35 goals and 95 points in the regular season, has 10 points in six postseason games.

Warriors d-man Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) had six points (1G, 5A) in their win over the Broncos. Mateychuk, the most productive defenceman in Moose Jaw history, had 75 points in the regular season while his 14 postseason points leads all CHL players.

Jordan D’Intino had his first postseason hat-trick as he led the Soo to a Game 2 win over Saginaw. D’Intino had 20 goals in the regular season has found the back of the net five times in the OHL playoffs.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (5) Sudbury — Battalion lead series 2-0

Game 2: Battalion 5-1 Wolves

Justin Ertel (DAL) had a goal and an assist to help North Bay to a 5-1 win and 2-0 series lead

Mike McIvor stopped 35 shots in the Battalion net while Jacob Therrien’s first period goal at 14:14 was credited as the game-winner

Kocha Delic spoiled McIvor’s shutout bid with 4:03 left in regulation

Game 3 is April 16 at 7:05pm ET

(2) Saginaw vs. (3) Soo — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Greyhounds 5-2 Spirit

D’Intino’s hat-trick led the Soo to a 5-2 victory as they levelled their series with the 2024 Memorial Cup hosts

Julian Fantino and Owen Allard also had goals for the Soo while Justin Cloutier, Gavin Hayes (CHI) and Kirill Kudryavtsev (VAN) had two assists each

Zayne Parekh and Nic Sima scored for the Spirit while starting goaltender Andrew Oke left the game with an injury after a collision with Greyhounds captain Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR)

Game 3 is April 15 at 7:07pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (4) Kitchener — Knights lead series 2-0

Game 2: Knights 5-1 Rangers

Kasper Halttunen (SJ) had three points (1G, 2A) as London took a 2-0 series lead over Kitchener

Jackson Edward (BOS) and Kaleb Lawrence (LA) chipped in with a goal and an assist each

Easton Cowan (TOR) extended his point streak to 42 games after he had an assist. The last time Cowan was held pointless was Nov. 24

Game 3 is April 16 at 7pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (7) Acadie-Bathurst — Drakkar lead series 2-0

Game 2: Drakkar 4-2 Titan

Louis-Charles Ploude and Justin Poirier each had a goal and an assist while Justin Gill (NYI) had three helpers as Baie-Comeau jumped out to a 2-0 series lead

Niks Fenenko and Felix Gagnon also scored for the Drakkar who moved to 6-0-0 in the postseason

Antoine Keller made 45 saves for the Titan as Matthew McRae and Louis-Francois Belanger scored

Game 3 is April 16 at 7pm ET

(4) Cape Breton vs. (6) Chicoutimi — Eagles lead series 2-0

Game 1: Eagles 1-0 Sagueneens

Nicolas Ruccia recorded a second straight shutout as he made 26 saves as Cape Breton took a 2-0 series lead

Cam Squires (NJ) had the lone goal of the game with 1:29 left in the first period

Remi Delafontaine made 27 saves in defeat for the Sags

Game 3 is April 16 at 7:30pm ET

Western Conference

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (3) Victoriaville — Tigres lead series 2-0

Game 2: Tigres 7-6 Huskies

Maxime Pellerin, who had a hat-trick Friday, had another three points (2G, 1A), as did Justin Gendron, as Victoriaville collected a second straight road win over Rouyn-Noranda

Nikita Prishchepov’s empty-net goal stood as the game-winner while Mathis Aguilar and Eliott Simard also found the back of the net

Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Andrei Loshko (SEA) each scored twice for the Huskies

Game 3 is April 16 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (2) Swift Current — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Warriors 7-2 Broncos

After a 7-2 defeat in Game 1, Moose Jaw returned the favour in Game 2 to level the series with Swift Current

In addition to Yager’s and Mateychuk’s offensive exploits, Kalem Parker and Martin Rysavy (CBJ) also found the back of the net while Matthew Savoie (BUF) had two assists

Josh Filmon (NJ) and Caleb Wyrostok had goals for Swift Current

Game 3 is April 16 at 9pm ET

First #WHLPlayoffs hatty for Brayden Yager! 😤 The #LetsGoPens prospect powered the @MJWARRIORS to a big Game 2 win over Swift Current Saturday! — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 14, 2024

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (5) Kelowna — Cougars lead series 2-0

Game 2: Cougars 5-0 Rockets

Joshua Ravensbergen recorded a second straight shutout as he made 16 saves in a 5-0 win in Game 2 over Kelowna

Riley Heidt (MIN), Viliam Kmec, Zac Funk (WSH), Borya Valis and Oren Shrtom had goals for the Cougars

Koehn Ziemmer (LA) tallied a pair of helpers

Game 3 is April 16 at 10:05pm ET

(2) Portland vs. (3) Everett — Winterhawks lead series 2-0

Game 2: Winterhawks 6-1 Silvertips

Portland took a 2-0 series lead after another dominant victory over Everett as Kyle Chyzowski scored twice

Nate Danielson (DET) added three points (1G, 2A) as Marek Alscher (FLA) and Tyson Jugnauth (SEA) each had a goal and an assist. Jan Spunar made 32 saves

Beau Courtney had Everett’s lone goal while Tyler Palmer stopped 37 shots

Game 3 is April 15 at 10:05pm ET

