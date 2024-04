Road to Memorial Cup daily: Phoenix and Rangers seal final Round 2 spots

CHL Three Stars

Eduard Sale (SEA) had two goals to jumpstart Kitchener in their Game 6 win over Erie that saw them advance to the second round. Sale, who had 18 points in 24 games after he was acquired from Barrie, tallied eight points in their series against the Otters.

Luke Ellinas had the overtime winner for Kitchener in their 4-3 victory over Erie. The rookie forward finished ninth in scoring with 33 points among first-year players during the regular season.

Lewis Gendron had a goal and an assist as Sherbrooke finally put away Blainville-Boisbriand in Game 7 after a 3-1 victory. In his first full QMJHL season, he had 23 goals and 44 points.

OHL

Western Conference

(4) Kitchener vs. (5) Erie — Rangers win series 4-2

Game 6: Rangers 4-3 Otters (OT)

Ellinas’ winner saw Kitchener advance to the second round as the Rangers won three of their four games in overtime

In addition to Sale’s two goals and Ellinas game-winner, Trent Swick also scored while Filip Mesar (MTL) had two assists

Pano Fimis had a goal and an assist in defeat for Erie

Kitchener will face London in Round 2

QMJHL

Western Conference

(4) Sherbrooke vs. (5) Blainville-Boisbriand— Phoenix win series 4-3

Game 7: Phoenix 3-1 Armada

Hugo Primeau, Lewis Gendron and Olivier Dubois had goals for Sherbrooke as they took Game 7 over Blainville-Boisbriand

Samuel St-Hilaire made 24 saves while Maxime Cote had a pair of assists. Matt Gosselin had the Armada’s only goal

Sherbrooke will battle Drummondville in the second round

