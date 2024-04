Road to Memorial Cup daily: four more clubs seal second round spots

CHL Three Stars

Jacob Oster made 32 saves as he shutout Barrie 3-0 as Oshawa progressed to the second round. In six playoff games, Oster leads the OHL in GAA at 1.94 while he also holds a .926 save percentage.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had three points (2G, 1A) as Kelowna put Wenatachee away in Game 6 to move onto the second round. In the series, Cristall recorded 11 points (three goals) to sit tied second in WHL postseason scoring.

Mathis Cloutier scored twice as Blainville-Boisbriand forced a Game 7 after a 3-2 win over Sherbrooke. The overage forward had 21 points in just 30 regular season games while he’s scored three times in this series.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (8) Barrie — Generals win series 4-2

Game 6: Generals 3-0 Colts

Jacob Oster backstopped the no. 1 seeded Generals to the second round after his 32-save shutout

Luca D’Amato, Luke Torrence and Conner Punnett (DAL) scored for Oshawa

Sam Hillebrandt, who had a 47-save shutout in Game 5, made 34 saves in defeat

The Generals will face Ottawa in Round 2

(3) Brantford vs. (6) Ottawa — 67’s win series 4-2

Game 6: 67’s 6-1 Bulldogs

Will Gerrior and Bradley Horner each scored twice as Ottawa eliminated Brantford in Game 6

Brady Stonehouse (EDM) had three helpers while Samuel Mayer had two assists. Collin MacKenzie made 31 saves

Zakary Lavoie had the Bulldogs’ lone goal and Matteo Drobac made 32 saves

The 67’s will meet Oshawa in the second round

QMJHL

Western Conference

(4) Sherbrooke vs. (5) Blainville-Boisbriand— Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Armada 3-2 Phoenix

Mathis Cloutier’s two goals powered the Armada to victory as they forced a Game 7 against Sherbrooke

Eliot Ogonowski had the game-winner at 9:22 of the third period while Eliot Litalien had assists on all three Armada goals

Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu and Mavrick Lachance had scored the the Phoenix

Game 7 is April 9 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV

WHL

Western Conference

(3) Everett vs. (6) Vancouver — Silvertips win series 4-1

Game 5: Silvertips 4-1 Giants

Tyler Palmer stopped all 25 shots he faced as Everett blanked Vancouver 5-0 in Game 5 to advance to the second round

Parker Berge, Ben Hemmerling (VGK), Cade Zaplitny, Dominik Rymon and Julius Miettinen had the goals for the Silvertips who return to Round 2 for the first time since 2019

Carter Bear and Caden Brown each tallied two assists

The Silvertips will face Portland in the second round

(4) Wenatchee vs. (5) Kelowna — Rockets win series 4-2

Game 6: Rockets 4-2 Wild

In addition to Andrew Cristall’s efforts, Tij Iginla also had three points (1G, 2A) as the Rockets moved onto the second round for the first time in seven years

Jari Kykkanen made 34 saves for Kelowna while Max Graham had the team’s fourth goal

Maddix McCagherty and Evan Friesman had goals for the Wild while Briley Wood tallied an assist to give him 12 points in the series, the most in the WHL this postseason

Kelowna will battle Prince George in Round 2

