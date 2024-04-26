Road to Memorial Cup daily: Drakkar open Round 3 with shutout victory

CHL Three Stars

Charles-Edward Gravel stopped all 26 shots he faced as Baie-Comeau beat Cape Breton 4-0 in Game 1. Gravel, who was acquired from Blainville-Boisbriand over the Christmas break, owns a 1.90 GAA in the postseason and is a perfect 9-0-0. The shutout was his first in the postseason in his QMJHL career.

Raoul Boilard had a goal, the game-winner, and an assist for the Drakkar. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has four goals in nine postseason contests this year.

Justin Gill (NYI) also had a two-point (1G, 1A) outing for Baie-Comeau. Gill leads all Drakkar skaters with 17 postseason points.

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (4) Cape Breton — Drakkar lead series 1-0

Game 1: Drakkar 4-0 Eagles

Gravel backstopped Baie-Comeau to a Game 1 victory after a 4-0 decision against Cape Breton

In addition to Boilard and Gill, Justin Poirier and Louis-Charles Plourde scored. Poirier’s 11 goals leads all QMJHL skaters

Nicolas Ruccia made 38 saves in the Eagles net

Game 2 is April 26 at 7pm ET

