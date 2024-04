Road to Memorial Cup daily: Blades and Generals take 2-0 series leads

CHL Three Stars

Beckett Sennecke scored twice as Oshawa beat Ottawa 6-1 in Game 2 Sunday. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect, who is projected to be a first round selection, has six goals and 11 points in eight playoff games after a 68-point regular season.

Ben Saunderson had the overtime winner for Saskatoon in a 2-1 victory over Red Deer as they took a 2-0 series lead. The Blades blueliner has five postseason points on the heels of his best regular season where he had a career high 31 points.

Chase Wutzke did all he could to keep Red Deer alive as he made 47 saves in their overtime defeat to Saskatoon. Among goalies with at least three postseason appearances, Wutzke’s .924 save percentage ranks third while his 232 saves are the second most.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Ottawa vs. (6) Oshawa — Generals lead series 2-0

Game 2: Generals 6-1 67’s

In addition to Sennecke’s two goals, Stuart Rolofs, Ben Danford, Matthew Buckley and Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) also scored for the Gens in their comprehensive Game 2 win

Luca D’Amato and Rasmus Kumpulainen (MIN) each had two assists

Chris Barlas had given Ottawa 1-0 lead before the Generals rattled off six straight goals

Game 3 is April 16 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (5) Red Deer — Blades lead series 2-0

Game 2: Blades 2-1 Rebels (OT)

Saunderson’s game-winner came at 17:01 of overtime as Saskatoon went ahead 2-0 in their series with Red Deer

Fraser Minten (TOR) had given the Blades a 1-0 lead in the second before Kalan Lind (NSH) levelled the scores 4:10 into the third

Evan Gardner had 24 saves for Saskatoon

Game 3 is April 16 at 9pm ET

.@BladesHockey took a 2-0 series lead over Red Deer as Ben Saunderson had the OT winner! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 15, 2024

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.