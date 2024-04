Road to Memorial Cup daily: Seven teams move within a game of Round 3

CHL Three Stars

Jacob Julien (WPG) scored a hat-trick including the game-winner in London’s 6-4 game three win in Kitchener. It’s the first playoff hat-trick and second three goal game of the year for the Winnipeg Jets prospect bringing his post season numbers to four goals and nine points in seven games.

Jacob Newcombe‘s second period hat-trick against his former team helped lift Cape Breton to a 6-2 win in Chicoutimi. It marks the first time in Eagles history a player has scored an in-period hat-trick, helping them to a 3-0 series lead.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) put up his sixth hat-trick of the year, first of the post-season in an 8-5 road win in over Red Deer. Sidorov scored a career high 50 goals this season, one of eight CHL players to hit the 50 goal mark, helping him earn his entry level contract earlier this month.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (6) Ottawa — Generals lead series 3-0

Game 3: Generals 4-3 67’s (OT)

Connor Lockhart buried the overtime winner at 17:07 as Oshawa moved to within a game of the third round

Dylan Roobroeck (NYR), Ben Danford and Conner Punnett (DAL) also scored for the Gens

Braeden Kressler (TOR) scored twice for Ottawa while his second goal of the night forced overtime with just 2:10 to play

Jacob Oster made 39 saves for Oshawa

Game 4 is April 18 at 7pm ET

(2) North Bay vs. (5) Sudbury — Battalion lead series 3-0

Game 3: Battalion 6-5 Wolves (OT)

Dalyn Wakely scored the game-winner at 12:19 as North Bay took a 3-0 series lead after they erased a 5-2 deficit in the third period

Justin Ertel (DAL), Owen Van Steensel and Ethan Procyszyn scored in the third to force overtime before Wakely’s winner

Ihnat Pazil and Wakely had given Nortb Bay a 2-0 lead before Sudbury rattled off five straight goals that included a pair from Nathan Villeneuve

Sandis Vilamanis (FLA) chipped in with three helpers for the Battalion

Game 4 is April 18 at 7:05pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (4) Kitchener — Knights lead series 3-0

Game 3: Knights 6-4 Rangers

Julien’s hat-trick led London to a 3-0 series lead as they moved to within a game of the third round

Sam Dickinson, Kasper Halttunen (SJ) and Isaiah George (NYI) also had goals for the Knights while Michael Simpson made 25 saves

Easton Cowan’s (TOR) point streak ended at 42 games after he was held pointless

Adrian Misaljevic had a goal and an assist for Kitchener

Game 4 is April 18th at 7pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (7) Acadie-Bathurst — Drakkar lead series 3-0

Game 3: Drakkar 6-5 Titan (OT)

Raoul Boilard’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Drakkar took Game 3 to move within a game of the third round

The Drakkar, who found themselves down 3-0 in the first period, also had goals from Niks Fenenko, Justin Gill (NYI), Justin Poirier and Donovan Arsenault. Boilard scored the game-winner at 11:00 of the extra frame

Matyas Melovsky had four assists for a Drakkar squad that has now won seven straight in the postseason

Emile Perron had three points (1G, 2A) for the Titan while Robert Orr and Milo Roelens (TB) were two of four skaters to have a goal and an assist

Game 4 is April 17 at 6pm ET

(4) Cape Breton vs. (6) Chicoutimi — Eagles lead series 3-0

Game 3: Eagles 6-1 Sagueneens

Cape Breton are a game away from the third round after a dominant 6-1 win against Chicoutimi thanks to Newcombe’s hat-trick

Olivier Houde and Emile Ricard each had a goal and an assisst for Cape Breton while Charles-Antoine Lavallee also scored

Thomas Desruisseaux and Jacob Lafontaine had goals for the Sags who must now win four straight to reach the third round

Game 4 is April 17 at 7:30pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (4) Sherbrooke — Voltigeurs lead series 3-0

Game 3: Voltigeurs 7-1 Phoenix

Drummondville scored three times in both the first and second period as they cruised to a 3-0 series lead over Sherbrooke

Ethan Gauthier (TB) had four points while Peter Repcik scored twice and added an assist

Alexis Gendron (PHI) and Sam Oliver each had two points (1G, 1A) while Riley Mercer made 32 saves

Hugo Primeau had the Phoenix’s lone goal

Game 4 is April 17 at 7pm ET

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (3) Victoriaville — Tigres lead series 2-1

Game 3: Huskies 4-1 Tigres

Rouyn-Noranda got back into their series with Victoriaville after a 4-1 Game 3 win

Andrei Loshko (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) while Ty Higgins had the game-winner at 5:54 of the second. Antonin Verreault, the QMJHL’s regular season scoring champion, had two assists

Justin Larose had the lone goal for the Tigres

Game 4 is April 17 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (5) Red Deer — Blades lead series 3-0

Game 3: Blades 8-5 Rebels

Saskatoon has won 7-straight games after putting up eight goals in an 8-5 Game 3 win

Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored three times including the game-winner while Trevor Wong had a game high four points (1G, 3A). Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Brandon Lisowsky also three points (1G, 2A).

Carson Latimer’s goal gives him a team leading eight points (5G, 3A) in eight games.

Game 4 is April 17 at 9pm ET

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (2) Swift Current — Warriors lead series 2-1

Game 3: Warriors 5-3 Broncos

Moose Jaw takes a 2-1 series lead after winning Game 3 5-3 on the road.

Denton Mateychuk (CLB) had three points (2G, 1A) giving him a CHL leading 17 in just 7 games while Jagger Firkus (SEA) added three assists of his own.

Owen Pickering (PIT) scored his first of the post-season for Swift Current

Game 4 is April 17 at 9pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (5) Kelowna — Cougars lead series 3-0

Game 3: Cougars 4-3 Rockets (OT)

Matteo Danis’ first of the post-season was the overtime winner as Prince George stayed unbeaten, moving to within one win from the third round for the first time since 2007.

Hudson Thornton and Ondrej Becher both scored a goal and an assist. Minnesota Wild prospect Riley Heidt extended his playoff point streak to seven games with an assist.

Gabriel Szturc scored the game-tying goal for Kelowna with 5:52 remaining in the third.

Game 4 is April 17 at 10:05pm ET

