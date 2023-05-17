Road to Memorial Cup daily: Remparts and T-Birds take series leads

CHL Three Stars

Quebec’s James Malatesta (CBJ) collected Tuesday’s first star after a three-point (2G, 1A) night that was punctuated with the overtime winner in Game 4. Malatesta has 18 postseason points while his 12 goals are tied for the fourth most in the QMJHL.

Jeremy Hanzel had three points (2G, 1A) to earn the second star as he helped lead Seattle to a Game 4 win over Winnipeg. Hanzel’s 20 points are the third most among WHL defenceman this postseason.

Justin Robidas (CAR) continued his hot start to the Gilles Courteau Trophy Finals as he secured the third star after a two-point (1G, 1A) outing. Robidas has four goals in three games and has notched 24 postseason points.

Gilles Courteau Trophy Series

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Halifax — Remparts lead series 1-1

Game 3: Remparts 5-4 Mooseheads (OT)

Malatesta buried the overtime winner at 4:25 as Quebec reclaimed home ice advantage

Daniel Agostino had forced OT with the tying goal 4:30 into the third period

Pier-Olivier Roy also scored while William Rousseau made 22 saves

After missing the last six games, Jordan Dumais (CBJ) returned to the Halifax lineup and scored. Alexadre Doucet (DET) and Josh Lawrence each had 1-1 for the Mooseheads. Lawrence’s 30 points are tied for the CHL playoff lead

Game 4 is May 17 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV, TSN5 and RDS2

Tout le monde ensemble….. MALATESTA‼️ Game 3 goes to the Remparts 5-4 in OT#RoadtoMemorialCup | @quebec_remparts pic.twitter.com/XSAcBGIbPf — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 17, 2023

WHL Championship Series

(1) Winnipeg vs. (1) Seattle — Thunderbirds lead series 2-1

Game 3: Thunderbirds 6-3 ICE

Jared Davidson (MTL) had the game-winner for Seattle as he capped a stretch of three goals in 45 seconds in the second period

Dylan Guenther (ARI) scored his CHL leading 15th goal of the postseason in the victory

Kyle Crnkovic and Brad Lambert (WPG) each had a goal an assist for Seattle

Zach Benson, Carson Latimer (OTT) and Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) scored for Winnipeg

Game 4 is May 17 at 10pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN1/5

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.