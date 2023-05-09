Road to Memorial Cup daily: Petes and Thunderbirds secure spot in Championship Series

CHL Three Stars

Jared Davidson (MTL) had a goal and an assist to claim the first star as Seattle won Game 6 in Kamloops. Davidson’s 21 postseason points are tied for the team lead and rank tied fourth in the WHL.

It came in a losing effort, but Blazers netminder Dylan Ernst earned the second star with a 39 save performance in a 4-2 loss. In 14 playoff games, Ernst tallied a 2.57 GAA and .913 save percentage.

J.R. Avon (PHI) collected the third star as he scored the game-winner in Game 7 for Peterborough. Avon has six goals this postseason in 17 games.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (4) Peterborough — Petes win series 3-3

Game 7: Petes 3-2 Battalion

Avon scored the game-winner at 5:42 of the third period as the Petes advanced to the OHL Championship Series for the first time since 2006 where they wound up as J. Ross Robertson Cup champions

Owen Beck (MTL) and Brennan Othmann (NYR) also scored for Peterborough while Brian Zanetti (PHI) had two assists

Petes netminder Michael Simpson made 22 saves while Josh Bloom (VAN) and Liam Arsnby (FLA) had goals for North Bay

Peterborough will face London in the OHL Championship Series

WHL

Western Conference

(1) Seattle vs. (2) Kamloops – Thunderbirds win series 4-2

Game 6: Thunderbirds 4-2 Blazers

The T-Birds return to the WHL Championship Series for the second straight year where they will hope for a better outcome than a year ago

Sawyer Mynio, Kyle Crnkovic and Reid Schaefer (NSH) also scored for Seattle while Thomas Milic made 28 saves

Matthew Seminoff (DAL) and Dylan Sydor had goals for the Blazers while Logan Stankoven continues to lead the CHL in scoring with 30 points

Seattle will face Winnipeg for the Ed Chynoweth Cup

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.