Road to Memorial Cup daily: Petes, Remparts, T-Birds on the brink

Michael Simpson backstopped the Petes to a Game 4 victory as he collected the first star after a 50-save performance. Simpson’s 15 postseason wins are part of a three-way tie for the CHL lead while he owns a .915 save percentage and 2.87 GAA.

J.R. Avon (PHI) had a pair of goals for the Petes to claim Wednesday’s second star. Avon, who had 60 points in the regular season, sits second in Petes playoff goals with nine.

Thomas Milic secured the third star after a 31-save performance for Seattle in their Game 4 win over Winnipeg. Milic also has 15 postseason wins and owns the fourth best save percentage (.931) and GAA (2.00) in the CHL.

OHL Championship Series

(2) London vs. (4) Peterborough — Petes lead series 3-1

Game 4: Petes 5-3 Knights

Donovan McCoy’s third period goal stood as the game-winner as the Petes moved to within a win of their first OHL title since 2006.

Owen Beck (MTL) and Avery Hayes also scored for Peterborough while Connor Lockhart (VAN) had two assists

Easton Cowan, Sam Dickinson and Denver Barkey had goals for London

Game 5 is May 19 at 7:30pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN

Gilles Courteau Trophy Series

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Halifax — Remparts lead series 2-1

Game 4: Remparts 2-1 Mooseheads

Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Theo Rochette each had a goal and an assist as Quebec took a 3-1 series lead over the Mooseheads

Bolduc tallied the game-winner with 6:49 to play in regulation

William Rousseau stopped 26 shots while Evan Boucher was the only Halifax player to find the back of the net

Game 5 is May 19 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV, TSN and RDS

WHL Championship Series

(1) Winnipeg vs. (1) Seattle — Thunderbirds lead series 3-1

Game 4: Thunderbirds 4-2 ICE

Dylan Guenther (ARI) had the game-winner at 7:47 of the third as the T-Birds find themselves a win away from a second WHL Championship

Gracyn Sawchyn had two points (1G, 1A) while Kevin Korchinski (CHI) and Nico Myatovic also scored

Carson Latimer (OTT) and Evan Friesen scored for Winnipeg while Daniel Hauser made 33 saves

Game 5 is May 19 at 10pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN

