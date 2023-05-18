Road to Memorial Cup daily: Petes, Remparts, T-Birds on the brink
CHL Three Stars
Michael Simpson backstopped the Petes to a Game 4 victory as he collected the first star after a 50-save performance. Simpson’s 15 postseason wins are part of a three-way tie for the CHL lead while he owns a .915 save percentage and 2.87 GAA.
J.R. Avon (PHI) had a pair of goals for the Petes to claim Wednesday’s second star. Avon, who had 60 points in the regular season, sits second in Petes playoff goals with nine.
Thomas Milic secured the third star after a 31-save performance for Seattle in their Game 4 win over Winnipeg. Milic also has 15 postseason wins and owns the fourth best save percentage (.931) and GAA (2.00) in the CHL.
OHL Championship Series
(2) London vs. (4) Peterborough — Petes lead series 3-1
Game 4: Petes 5-3 Knights
- Donovan McCoy’s third period goal stood as the game-winner as the Petes moved to within a win of their first OHL title since 2006.
- Owen Beck (MTL) and Avery Hayes also scored for Peterborough while Connor Lockhart (VAN) had two assists
- Easton Cowan, Sam Dickinson and Denver Barkey had goals for London
- Game 5 is May 19 at 7:30pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN
#FueledbyPhilly prospect J.R. Avon's 8️⃣th of the postseason is a beauty! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/sRtVNSjcN2
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 18, 2023
Gilles Courteau Trophy Series
(1) Quebec vs. (2) Halifax — Remparts lead series 2-1
Game 4: Remparts 2-1 Mooseheads
- Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Theo Rochette each had a goal and an assist as Quebec took a 3-1 series lead over the Mooseheads
- Bolduc tallied the game-winner with 6:49 to play in regulation
- William Rousseau stopped 26 shots while Evan Boucher was the only Halifax player to find the back of the net
- Game 5 is May 19 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV, TSN and RDS
The @quebec_remparts take the lead with 6:49 to play! #stlblues prospect and 50-goal man Zachary Bolduc is the beneficiary of Theo Rochette's outstanding setup! #RoadtoMemorialCup
Bolduc donne l'avantage à Québec avec moins de sept minutes à jouer! pic.twitter.com/ljTuZrM2W2
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 18, 2023
WHL Championship Series
(1) Winnipeg vs. (1) Seattle — Thunderbirds lead series 3-1
Game 4: Thunderbirds 4-2 ICE
- Dylan Guenther (ARI) had the game-winner at 7:47 of the third as the T-Birds find themselves a win away from a second WHL Championship
- Gracyn Sawchyn had two points (1G, 1A) while Kevin Korchinski (CHI) and Nico Myatovic also scored
- Carson Latimer (OTT) and Evan Friesen scored for Winnipeg while Daniel Hauser made 33 saves
- Game 5 is May 19 at 10pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN
Prokop ➡️ Schaefer ➡️ Guenther 🚨
Three NHL prospects combine to give the @SeattleTbirds a third period lead! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/pp0ECvHp6C
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 18, 2023
