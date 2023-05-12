Road to Memorial Cup daily: Knights take Game 1 against Petes

CHL Three Stars

Zach Bowen’s impressive postseason in place of the injured Brett Brochu continued in Game 1 as he collected the first star after he recorded his first career postseason shutout. Bowen stopped 24 shots in a 3-0 win and has won four of his six postseason starts.

Easton Cowen’s first postseason game-winning goal earned him second star honours Thursday. Cowen has seven goals in the playoffs while his 18 points are. the fourth most on the Knights.

Jacob Julien grabbed Thursday’s third star as he scored the insurance goal for the Knights in their win over Peterborough. Julien, who had 16 points in the regular season as a rookie, has recorded seven points in 16 postseason contests.

OHL Championship Series

(2) London vs. (4) Peterborough — Knights lead series 1-0

Game 1: Knights 3-0 Petes

Ryan Winterton (SEA) scored into the empty-net and added an assist as the Knights took a 1-0 series lead

Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk and Isiah George (NYI) all had assists

Owen Beck (MTL) had a team-high five shots for the Petes

Game 2 is May 13 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV

The @LondonKnights strike first in the #OHLChampionship Series! Easton Cowan opens the scoring with 5:05 left in the second. #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/d8N58xYMej — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 12, 2023

