MENU
May 12, 2023

Road to Memorial Cup daily: Knights take Game 1 against Petes

2023 Memorial Cup road to memorial cup daily Road to Memorial Cup presented by Kia
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

CHL Three Stars

Zach Bowen’s impressive postseason in place of the injured Brett Brochu continued in Game 1 as he collected the first star after he recorded his first career postseason shutout. Bowen stopped 24 shots in a 3-0 win and has won four of his six postseason starts.

Easton Cowen’s first postseason game-winning goal earned him second star honours Thursday. Cowen has seven goals in the playoffs while his 18 points are. the fourth most on the Knights.

Jacob Julien grabbed Thursday’s third star as he scored the insurance goal for the Knights in their win over Peterborough. Julien, who had 16 points in the regular season as a rookie, has recorded seven points in 16 postseason contests.

CHL_2022_CHLThreeStars-TwFB-3Star

OHL Championship Series

(2) London vs. (4) Peterborough — Knights lead series 1-0
Game 1: Knights 3-0 Petes

  • Ryan Winterton (SEA) scored into the empty-net and added an assist as the Knights took a 1-0 series lead
  • Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk and Isiah George (NYI) all had assists
  • Owen Beck (MTL) had a team-high five shots for the Petes
  • Game 2 is May 13 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV 

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.

More News
May 11/23 - PBO (0) - LDN (3) - Game 1
5 hours ago
3:09
Kia CHL Top-10 Goals of the 3rd Round
24 hours ago
2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: OHL Championship Series preview
1 day ago
2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: QMJHL Championship Series preview
2 days ago
Championship Series across CHL to be featured on TSN & RDS
2 days ago
Kia TopX Show - Carson Lambos & Théo Rochette
2 days ago