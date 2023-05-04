Road to Memorial Cup daily: ICE and Remparts advance to Championship series

CHL Three Stars

Nolan Burke (NSH) had three points (2G, 1A) to earn Wednesday’s first star during Sarnia’s Game 4 win over London. Burke, who scored 50 times during the regular season, has eight postseason goals in 13 games.

Owen Van Steensel collected the second star after he helped lead North Bay to a Game 4 win in Peterborough with a three-point (2G, 1A) showing. The second-year player has 10 points (five goals) in 17 postseason tilts.

Connor McClennon scored twice to claim the third star as Winnipeg wrapped up its series against Saskatoon in Game 4. McClennon, who had 92 points in the regular season, has added 21 more in 14 playoff games.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (4) Peterborough — Series tied 2-2

Game 4: Battalion 5-2 Petes

Van Steensel opened the scoring for North Bay and also scored shorthanded late in the second period

Ty Nelson (SEA) added three points (1G, 2A) while Liam Arsnby (FLA) had a goal and an assist

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 37 saves in the North Bay net

R. Avon (PHI) and Tommy Purdeller scored for Peterborough

Game 5 is May 5 at 7pm ET live on CHLTV

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (3) Sarnia – Series tied 2-2

Game 4: Sting 6-3 Knights

Sarnia scored four unanswered after falling behind 3-2 to level the series

Sasha Pastujov (ANA) tallied three assists while Ty Voit (TOR) had a goal and an assist

Defenceman Ryan Mast (BOS) had two helpers and was a +3

Denver Barkey scored and added an assist for London while Logan Mailloux (MTL) had two assists

Game 5 is May 5 at 7pm live on CHLTV

QMJHL

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Gatineau — Remparts win series 4-0

Game 4: Remparts 3-1 Olympiques

Quebec completed a stunning first round sweep of Gatineau after a 3-1 road win Wednesday

Charle Truchon had the series winner at 11:00 of the third period. Justin Robidas (CAR) and Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) scored either side of Truchon

Alexis Gendron, who scored 55 times in the regular season, scored just nine seconds into the game. His 14 postseason goals leads all CHL skaters

The Remparts will play either Halifax or Sherbrooke for the Gilles Courteau Trophy

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (3) Saskatoon — ICE win series 4-0

Game 4: ICE 3-2 Blades

Briley Wood had the series winner at 6:19 of the third as the ICE advanced to the WHL Championship Series

Matthew Savoie (BUF) tallied two assists and is tied first in CHL postseason scoring with 27 points

The ICE will face either Kamloops or Seattle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup

