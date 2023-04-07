Road to Memorial Cup daily: Blazers, Knights, Rangers sweep first round series

CHL Three Stars

Luca Pinelli earned Thursday’s first star after his four-point outing (2G, 2A) powered Ottawa to a 9-0 win over Oshawa. Pinelli, who is the 49th ranked North American skater for the 2023 NHL Draft, had 63 points in the regular season.

Logan Mailloux (MTL) claimed the second star after he too had four points (2G, 2A) as London won its series against Owen Sound. Mailloux led all OHL defenceman with 25 goals during the regular season while his 53 points placed him 10th overall.

Ty Thorpe recorded his first postseason hat-trick in Vancouver’s Game 4 defeat to Kamloops to be named third star. The Giants captain, who also tallied an assist Thursday, had a career high 71 points during the regular season as an overager.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1). Ottawa vs. (8) Oshawa — 67’s lead series 3-1

Game 4: 67’s 9-0 Generals

In addition to Pinelli’s four-point showing, Logan Morrison registered his second career postseason hat-trick as the 67’s sent the Generals to the brink

Jack Beck (CGY) had four points (1G, 3A) while Will Gerrior scored twice

Max Donoso made 29 saves in his first postseason start of the season

Game 5 is April 8 at 2pm ET

(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton — Colts lead series 3-2

Game 5: Colts 4-1 Bulldogs

While Anson Thornton (ARI) did his job between the pipes by making 23 saves, he stole the headlines by scoring into the empty-net to secure a 3-2 series lead for the Colts

Captain Brandt Clarke had three points (1G, 2A) for Barrie as he continues to lead the OHL Playoffs in scoring with 14 points

Game 6 is April 10 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Windsor vs. (8) Kitchener — Rangers win series 4-0

Game 4: Rangers 5-1 Spitfires

Kitchener made OHL history Thursday as they became the first eighth seed to sweep a series against the no.1 seed

Mitchell Martin and Reid Valade each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers

Marco Costantini made 30 saves and gave up just seven goals in four games to hold a .949 save percentage

The Rangers will play London in Round 2

(2) London vs. (7) Owen Sound — Knights win series 4-0

Game 4: Knights 5-0 Attack

In addition to Mailloux’s four points, Ryan Winterton (SEA) had a pair of goals and an assist for London as they advanced to the second round for the first time since 2019

Easton Cowan had two helpers while Connor Federkow had London’s other goal

Brett Brochu made 23 saves to register his second shutout of the playoffs. His 1.34 GAA leads all OHL goaltenders

London will face Kitchener in the second round

(3) Sarnia vs. (6) Guelph — Sting lead series 3-1

Game 4: Storm 5-4 Sting

Guelph kept its season alive with a narrow 5-4 win over Sarnia as Cooper Walker was credited with the game-winner late in the third

Valentin Zhugin had three points (2G, 1A) for the Storm while Jake Murray contributed two assists

Game is April 7 at 7:05pm ET

WHL

(2) Kamloops vs. (7) Vancouver — Blazers wins series 4-0

Game 4: Blazers 5-4 Giants (OT)

Olen Zellweger scored twice, the second of which came in overtime with just 1.5 seconds left, as the 2023 Memorial Cup hosts advanced to the second round

Ryan Hofer (MIN) also had two goals for Kamloops while Kyle Masters (MIN) added two assists

Vancouver’s Jesper Vikman (VGK) made 62 saves

