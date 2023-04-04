Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 4

CHL Three Stars

Kai Uchacz scored twice in Red Deer’s 4-2 win over Calgary to earn Monday’s first star. Uchacz, who scored 50 goals in the regular season, also had an assist as the Rebels took a 2-1 series lead.

Portland’s James Stefan had two goals to claim the second star as the Winterhawks took a 3-0 series lead on Everett. Stefan was tied for third in team scoring during the regular season with 64 points (22 goals).

His teammate Kyle Chyzowski also found the back of the net on two occasions to be named the third star. Chyzowski tied his career high with 35 points in 2022-23.

OHL

Western Conference

(4) Saginaw vs. (5) Flint — Spirit lead series 2-1

Game 3: Firebirds 5-4 Firebirds (OT)

Nolan Dann scored the overtime winner at 12:41 as the Firebirds got back into their series with Saginaw

Ethan Hay had three assists for Flint while Dmitry Kuzmin (WPG) and Coulson Pitre each had a pair of helpers

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) scored twice for Saginaw while Michael Misa had three points (1G, 2A)

Game 4 is April 5 at 7:05 pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(2) Red Deer vs. (7) Calgary — Rebels lead series 2-1

Game 3: Rebels 4-2 Hitmen

While Uchacz had two goals, Matteo Fabrizi and Frantisek Formanek also scored for Red Deer

Kyle Kelsey stopped 36 shots in the Red Deer net while Brayden Peters turned aside 42 shots

Game 4 is April 5 at 9pm ET

Western Conference

(3) Portland vs. (6) Everett — Winterhawks lead series 3-0

Game 4: Winterhawks 6-1 Silvertips

Aidan Litke and Josh Zakreski each had two assists for Portland

Jan Spunar turned aside 38 shots as Everett captain Jackson Berezowski had their lone goal.

Game 4 is April 7 at 10pm ET

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.