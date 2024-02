Rebels alumnus Bains named AHL All-Star Challenge Most Valuable Player

Former Red Rebels forward Arshdeep Bains was named the AHL’s All-Star Challenge most valuable player after he led the Pacific Division to the title at the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge in San Jose Monday.

In four games, Bains, who plays for the Abbotsford Canucks, registered five points (2G, 3A) that included the game-winner in the final as well as a +3 rating. The Pacific Division tied its first two games of the round-robin before a shootout win in their final contest earned them a spot in the final.

Against the Atlantic Division, the Pacific Division collected a 3-2 win to record their second straight AHL All-Star Challenge title.

2024 AHL ALL STAR CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WINNING GOAL🚨 pic.twitter.com/nFGA8gsw4u — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 6, 2024

Between the pipes, former Everett Silvertips netminder Dustin Wolf led all goalies with two wins as he stopped 13 of the 17 shots he faced.

In addition to Bains, Brandt Clarke (Barrie), Ryker Evans (Regina), Raphael Lavoie (Halifax/Chicoutimi), Matthew Villalta (Soo) and Olen Zellweger (Everett/Kamloops) were CHL alumnus on the Pacific Division roster.

All in all, 24 CHL alumnus participated in the game that included former Kamloop Blazers star, and 2021-22 CHL Player of the Year, Logan Stankoven, as well as Mavrik Bourque, the former Shawinigan star who won the Guy Lafleur trophy as QMJHL Playoffs MVP after he led the Cataractes to a championship in 2022. Stankoven (51 points) and Bourque (48 points) sit first and second respectively in AHL scoring this year.

Of the CHL alumnus selected, 12 previously played in the WHL, 10 in the OHL and two in the QMJHL.

Atlantic Division All-Stars

D Dylan Coghlan (Springfield Thunderbirds / Tri-City Americans)

D Mac Hollowell (Hartford Wolf Pack / Soo Greyhounds)

D Dylan McIlrath (“C”) (Hershey Bears / Moose Jaw Warriors)

F Brennan Othmann (Hartford Wolf Pack / Flint Firebirds/Peterborough Petes)

North Division All-Stars

D Jake Christiansen (Cleveland Monsters / Everett Silvertips)

F Graeme Clarke (Utica Comets / Ottawa 67’s)

F Trey Fix-Wolansky (Cleveland Monsters / Edmonton Oil Kings)

F Gage Goncalves (Syracuse Crunch / Everett Silvertips)

G Jet Greaves (Cleveland Monsters / Barrie Colts)

D Logan Mailloux (Laval Rocket / London Knights)

D Jack Thompson (Syracuse Crunch / Sudbury Wolves / Soo Greyhounds)

Central Division All-Stars

F Mavrik Bourque (Texas Stars / Shawinigan Cataractes)

D Ethan Del Mastro (Rockford IceHogs / Mississauga Steelheads / Sarnia Sting)

F Brad Lambert (Manitoba Moose / Seattle Thunderbirds)

F Nic Petan (Iowa Wild / Portland Winterhawks)

F Logan Stankoven (Texas Stars / Kamloops Blazers)

F Kyle Capobianco (Manitoba Moose / Sudbury Wolves)

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Arshdeep Bains (Abbotsford Canucks / Red Deer Rebels)

D Brandt Clarke (Ontario Reign / Barrie Colts)

D Ryker Evans (Coachella Valley Firebirds / Regina Pats)

F Raphael Lavoie (Bakersfield Condors / Halifax Mooseheads)

G Matthew Villalta (Tucson Roadrunners / Soo Greyhounds)

G Dustin Wolf (Calgary Wranglers / Everett Silvertips)

D Olen Zellweger (San Diego Gulls / Kamloops Blazers)

Originally selected but were unable to participate:

F Adam Cracknell (“C”) (Henderson Silver Knights / Kootenay Ice)

D Max Guenette (Belleville Senators / Val-d’Or Foreurs)

F Danil Gushchin (San Jose Barracuda / Niagara IceDogs)

F Dylan Guenther (Tucson Roadrunners / Edmonton Oil Kings / Seattle Thunderbirds)

2024 AHL All-Star Challenge Results

Game 1 – North Division 1, Pacific Division 1 (SO, tie)

Game 2 – Central Division 4, Atlantic Division 1

Game 3 – North Division 3, Central Division 2 (SO)

Game 4 – Atlantic Division 2, Pacific Division 2 (SO, tie)

Game 5 – Atlantic Division 6, North Division 1

Game 6 – Pacific Division 4, Central Division 3 (SO)

Championship – Pacific Division 3, Atlantic Division 2