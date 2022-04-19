Raiders storm into WHL Playoffs, will face ICE in first-round series

On the second last night of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, the Prince Albert Raiders checked all their boxes and got some help on the out-of-town scoreboard, securing the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference and confirming a first-round series with the Winnipeg ICE to open the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

The 1-vs-8 battle was set up on Saturday evening after the Raiders defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings by a 5-1 margin and the ICE won over the Regina Pats by a 6-4 final. Those two outcomes combined to eliminate the Pats, Swift Current Broncos, and Calgary Hitmen from content in the WHL’s Eastern Conference. The 2022 WHL Playoffs marks the return to the Conference-based playoff format for the first time since the 2014 WHL Playoffs.

This marks the first time in WHL history that the Raiders and ICE will meet in the WHL Playoffs.

The Winnipeg ICE claimed the season series between the two Clubs, going 5-1-2-0. That said, the Raiders managed to go 3-4-1-0 against the ICE. The ICE are winners of three consecutive games, including defeating the Raiders by tallies of 6-2 and 5-2 on March 26 and 27, respectively, in Winnipeg.

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Connor McClennon led all skaters in scoring during the season series, registering 12 points (6G-6A) in seven games for the ICE. Rookie star and top NHL Draft prospect Matthew Savoie recorded 11 points (3G-8A) of his own for the ICE. On the Raiders side of the puck, a pair of defenceman proved catalysts for Prince Albert, including Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan (2G-4A) and veteran Landon Kosior (3G-3A).

In net, 17-year-old Daniel Hauser logged a record of 4-0-1-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average. For the Raiders, import netminder Tikhon Chaika saw action in six games, going 3-2-1-0 with a .902 save percentage.

The Raiders finish the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season with a record of 28-35-4-1 while the ICE claimed the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions on the strength of a record of 53-10-3-2.

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Winnipeg ICE and Prince Albert Raiders will take place on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. CT (Wayne Fleming Arena). The best-of-seven series will shift to Hockeytown North for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. MT (Art Hauser Centre).

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Prince Albert @ Winnipeg Friday, April 22 7:00 2 Prince Albert @ Winnipeg Saturday, April 23 7:00 3 Winnipeg @ Prince Albert Tuesday, April 26 7:00 4 Winnipeg @ Prince Albert Wednesday, April 27 7:00 5 * Prince Albert @ Winnipeg Friday, April 29 7:00 6 * Winnipeg @ Prince Albert Sunday, May 1 6:00 7 * Prince Albert @ Winnipeg Tuesday, May 3 7:00

* If necessary