QMJHL third round playoffs schedule released
Boucherville, QC – Following tonight’s Remparts 5-2 win over the Océanic in game four of the series, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League confirmed the schedule for the third round.
As a reminder, the first three rounds of the playoffs will be played in a best-of-five format, while the championship final will be played in a best-of-seven format.
Don’t miss a minute of the action by watching CHLTV. Click HERE to choose your playoffs package.
SHERBROOKE vs. CHARLOTTETOWN
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Sherbrooke @ Charlottetown, 7 pm AT.
Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Sherbrooke @ Charlottetown, 7 pm AT.
Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Charlottetown @ Sherbrooke, 3 pm ET.
Monday, May 30, 2022 – Charlottetown @ Sherbrooke, 7 pm ET *If necessary.
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Sherbrooke @ Charlottetown, 7 pm AT *If necessary.
SHAWINIGAN vs. QUEBEC
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Shawinigan @ Quebec, 7 pm ET.
Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Shawinigan @ Quebec, 7 pm ET.
Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Quebec @ Shawinigan, 5 pm ET.
Monday, May 30, 2022 – Charlottetown @ Shawinigan, 7 pm ET *If necessary.
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Shawinigan @ Quebec, 7 pm ET *If necessary.